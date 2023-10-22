Man Utd legend Bobby Charlton dies aged 86, tributes pour in from other Premier League clubs

England and Manchester United footballing legend Bobby Charlton has died at the age of 86.

According to the BBC, Charlton's family released a statement saying that he "passed peacefully" on Saturday (Oct. 21) morning.

He died surrounded by his family.

In their statement, the Charlton family said that they wished to "pass on their thanks to everyone who has contributed to his care and for the many people who have loved and supported him".

"We would request that the family's privacy be respected at this time," the statement added, as reported by BBC.

Charlton's former club Manchester United also announced his passing on its social media pages.

Sir Bobby Charlton CBE, 1937-2023. Words will never be enough. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 21, 2023

A footballing legend

Widely regarded as England's greatest football player, Charlton was a key figure in England's 1966 World Cup victory.

That same year, he won the Ballon d'Or.

He earned a total of 106 caps and scored 49 goals for England, a record that stood for 45 years until Wayne Rooney surpassed him in 2015.

Charlton spent the majority of his professional club career at Manchester United, scoring 249 goals in 758 games.

He won three league titles, a European Cup and an FA Cup during his 17 years at United.

In February 1958, he survived the Munich air crash, in which eight of his United teammates died. Charlton, who was pulled from the wreckage by United's then goalkeeper Harry Gregg, survived the crash with minor injuries.

He resumed playing football within a month, eventually helping United to reach the FA Cup final.

In 1973, Charlton left United to become manager of Preston North End.

He became a director of United in June 1984 and ten years later, he was knighted by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

In 2016, United renamed Old Trafford's South Stand to "Sir Bobby Charlton Stand" in his honour.

Tributes

Following the announcement of Charlton's death, Manchester United published an obituary on its official website.

The club wrote:

"It is fair to say that for decades 'Bobby Charlton' were two of the most widely used English words across the globe, for his fame and achievements transcended the game of football. Nobody embodied the values of Manchester United better than Sir Bobby Charlton."

The club also paid tribute to Charlton before their match against Sheffield United on Oct. 21.

A wreath was laid in the centre of the field and players from both teams stood in a line as everyone at the stadium took part in a period of applause.

A picture of a young Charlton was shown on the screen.

Other Premier League clubs and footballing figures also paid tribute to Charlton.

Manchester City

Everyone at Manchester City is saddened to learn of the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and everyone at Manchester United. — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 21, 2023

Liverpool

Rest in peace, Sir Bobby Charlton. A true footballing great whose legacy will live on. The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Sir Bobby’s family, friends and everyone at Manchester United. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 21, 2023

Arsenal

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton. Our thoughts are with Sir Bobby’s family, friends and everyone connected with Manchester United at this time. May he rest in peace ❤️ pic.twitter.com/C1tYUb3x0r — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 21, 2023

Tottenham Hotspur

A true legend of the game. The thoughts and condolences of everyone at Tottenham Hotspur are with Sir Bobby’s family and friends. Rest in peace, Sir Bobby Charlton 🤍 https://t.co/xuBRdGPrRQ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 21, 2023

Chelsea

Everyone at Chelsea Football Club is deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of his family, friends and those at Manchester United at this difficult time. 💙 pic.twitter.com/fNRuPo1vIF — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 21, 2023

David Beckham

Rio Ferdinand

Sir Bobby 💔 Icon, Legend, Great! these words are thrown around by all of us to many who 100% don’t deserve them, especially when you compare them to man of Sir Bobby’s calibre. What a true gentleman of not many words, but when he spoke you stood still, stopped what you were… pic.twitter.com/g8lp2vFGqr — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) October 21, 2023

Gary Neville

So sorry to hear the news of Sir Bobby Charlton. The Greatest English Football player and Manchester United’s greatest ambassador. A champion on and off the pitch and a Busby Babe that paved the way for all to come at United. Rest In Peace Sir Bobby ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/WTkkulOijq — Gary Neville (@GNev2) October 21, 2023

Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney pays tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton who has passed away aged 86. pic.twitter.com/sIG2jXjW3G — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 21, 2023

Top images via Manchester United, Liverpool & Manchester City on X.