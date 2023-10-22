Back

Man Utd legend Bobby Charlton dies aged 86, tributes pour in from other Premier League clubs

Rest in peace.

Syahindah Ishak | October 22, 2023, 02:03 PM

England and Manchester United footballing legend Bobby Charlton has died at the age of 86.

According to the BBC, Charlton's family released a statement saying that he "passed peacefully" on Saturday (Oct. 21) morning.

He died surrounded by his family.

In their statement, the Charlton family said that they wished to "pass on their thanks to everyone who has contributed to his care and for the many people who have loved and supported him".

"We would request that the family's privacy be respected at this time," the statement added, as reported by BBC.

Charlton's former club Manchester United also announced his passing on its social media pages.

A footballing legend

Widely regarded as England's greatest football player, Charlton was a key figure in England's 1966 World Cup victory.

That same year, he won the Ballon d'Or.

He earned a total of 106 caps and scored 49 goals for England, a record that stood for 45 years until Wayne Rooney surpassed him in 2015.

Charlton spent the majority of his professional club career at Manchester United, scoring 249 goals in 758 games.

He won three league titles, a European Cup and an FA Cup during his 17 years at United.

In February 1958, he survived the Munich air crash, in which eight of his United teammates died. Charlton, who was pulled from the wreckage by United's then goalkeeper Harry Gregg, survived the crash with minor injuries.

He resumed playing football within a month, eventually helping United to reach the FA Cup final.

In 1973, Charlton left United to become manager of Preston North End.

He became a director of United in June 1984 and ten years later, he was knighted by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

In 2016, United renamed Old Trafford's South Stand to "Sir Bobby Charlton Stand" in his honour.

Tributes

Following the announcement of Charlton's death, Manchester United published an obituary on its official website.

The club wrote:

"It is fair to say that for decades 'Bobby Charlton' were two of the most widely used English words across the globe, for his fame and achievements transcended the game of football.

Nobody embodied the values of Manchester United better than Sir Bobby Charlton."

The club also paid tribute to Charlton before their match against Sheffield United on Oct. 21.

A wreath was laid in the centre of the field and players from both teams stood in a line as everyone at the stadium took part in a period of applause.

A picture of a young Charlton was shown on the screen.

Other Premier League clubs and footballing figures also paid tribute to Charlton.

Manchester City

Liverpool

Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea

David Beckham

Rio Ferdinand

Gary Neville

Wayne Rooney

Top images via Manchester United, Liverpool & Manchester City on X.

