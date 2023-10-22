Black car catches fire at Rivervale Drive, intense black smoke billowing into sky

A black car burst into flames near Block 144 Rivervale Drive on Oct. 22.

Responding to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to a fire at around 1:55pm.

Footage of the blaze as well as the charred vehicle was posted onto Facebook by user Rudy Rohaine.

Intense black smoke

"First sign was the car horn did not stop for 10 minutes," the Facebook post's caption read.

Footage of the incident showed intense black smoke billowing into the sky, covering at least 6 storeys of the flat.

Videos of the incident sent to Mothership also showed the charred remains of the black car.

Case of fire under investigation

The SCDF extinguished the fire using a compressed air foam jet.

There were no reported injuries, and the case of the fire is under investigation, the SCDF said.

Top photo via Rudy Rohaine/Facebook and Mothership reader.