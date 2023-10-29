Asian dad sleeps on airplane floor between seats during 15-hour economy flight

A TikToker's father introduced the internet to a possible new life hack for long-haul flights.

In a video posted on Oct. 16, the TikTok creator Natalie Bright showed her dad's creative new sleeping form on a 15-hour flight in economy class.

Bright, who appears to be based in New York, had indicated in other videos that she was taking a trip back to her "homeland", South Korea.

Dad on floor

"You have your airport dad, I have my Asian dad," Bright said in the video, showing a picture of her father casually lounging at the airport while waiting for their flight.

The video then cuts to said dad making himself at home on the floor of the aircraft.

Knees bent and arms neatly crossed over his chest, the sleeping man managed to fit his entire body snugly into the cramp space meant for legs.

The next clip, probably taken a while later, showed Bright's dad in another comfortable position.

He looked as if he was sunbathing on a beach and not wedged between seats on an airplane floor.

"More room for everybody," Bright said.

This statement seemed to ring true, as evident from another passenger's legs stretched out across the seats above her dad.

Made for airplanes

Bright's dad thoroughly amused her TikTok audience.

"This might be a game changer," one user said.

But while Bright's dad proved that we could sleep on airplane floors if we wanted to, the question remains whether or not we should.

Some voiced concerns about the hygiene and safety repercussions of the act.

Related story

Top images via @bynataliebright/TikTok