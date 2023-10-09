Back

M'sia lorry driver allegedly sells S$1.50 diesel at Jurong, offers S$50 rebate for loyal customers

Singapore's Fire Safety Act says that fuel has to be stored or dispensed at a premise with a valid licence.

Joshua Lee | October 09, 2023, 01:40 PM

A Malaysia registered lorry was spotted allegedly selling and loading illegal diesel into other lorries at Fourth Chin Bee Road recently.

Part of the process was captured by a supposed eye-witness, who sent the footage to Facebook page SG Road Vigilante.

The footage, which was uploaded on Oct. 5, showed a man hooking up a tube between the Malaysian lorry and another lorry.

The eye-witness claimed that this was also done for two other lorries.

According to a poster that was also submitted to SG Road Vigilante, the diesel was sold at S$1.50 per litre, with a minimum of 40 litres per pump.

There was also a loyalty programme which offered customers a S$50 rebate if they pump at least 10 times.

For comparison, diesel in Singapore costs above S$2.70 per litre without discounts or rebates.

This wasn't the first time something like this happened.

In March 2023, it was reported that there were operators who sold illegal diesel to bus and truck drivers.

These operators conducted their businesses in two heavy vehicle parks in Tampines and at an industrial area in Pioneer.

The offenders — six of them — were issued fines in June for selling illegal fuel.

Singapore's Fire Safety Act dictates that fuel has to be stored or dispensed at a premise with a valid licence.

Failure to do so can result in a fine of up to S$10,000 or a maximum jail sentence of six months.

All images: SG Road Vigilante.

