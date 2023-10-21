Back

Alicia Keys posts about paragliding, gets accused of supporting Hamas

Hamas militants used paragliders to enter Israel and carry out their attacks.

Brenda Khoo | October 21, 2023, 10:55 AM

"If I Ain’t Got You" singer Alicia Keys who was accused of supporting Hamas militants in a controversial Instagram post, clarified that the post is "completely unrelated" to the war.

Amid the escalating war between Israel and Gaza, Keys later deleted her post that was originally uploaded on Oct. 16, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

She later denied the accusation, saying that her post was "completely unrelated" to the war.

'I've had my eyes on paragliding': Keys

In the original post, Keys uploaded a photo of herself wearing a Vanson green and brown leather racing jacket with black, red, and white highlights.

Meanwhile, the caption in the post read,

"What would you do if u weren’t afraid of anything??? Tell me your truth… I’ve had my eyes on paragliding…👀👀"

Some of her 27.1 million fans on Instagram said that the black, white, green, and red colours resembled those of Palestine's flag.

Many called her out for being "insensitive", with some even suggesting that she was wearing the colours in sympathy for Hamas.

Some said that the word "paragliding" was "triggering" as it evoked memories of Hamas militants crossing into Israel using paragliders to commit attacks on Oct. 7.

Right-wing American journalist and media personality Megyn Kelly spoke up against Keys:

StopAntisemitism, an anti-semitic watchdog organisation in the U.S, also accused Keys of making "a sick ode" to Hamas.

However their tweet was later deleted.

Post 'completely unrelated' to Israel-Gaza war: Keys' rebuttal

Refuting the insinuation, Keys posted a short statement to her Instagram stories later on Oct. 16, which read:

"The post I shared was COMPLETELY unrelated in any way to the recent devastating loss of innocent lives. My heart has been breaking…. I pray for and stand for peace.”

Her former manager Guy Oseary defended her on Instagram, saying that it was "not true" that her post was antisemitic.

Oseary, who is Israeli-American, said, "I spoke to Alicia and she was horrified to learn what the word implied and immediately took it down."

"Alicia has always been a fighter for all human rights," he added.

Back in 2013, she was also criticised for performing in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Top image from aliciakeys/Instagram.

