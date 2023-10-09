Back

6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan, over 2,000 dead according to Taliban govt

The number of people injured is reportedly in the thousands.

Brenda Khoo | October 09, 2023, 04:55 PM

Over 2,400 people have died in a 6.3 magnitude earthquake that occurred in the vicinity of Herat, Afghanistan, on Oct. 7, followed by three subsequent aftershocks.

A spokesperson for the Taliban government, Janan Sayeeq told Reuters on Oct. 8 that 2,445 people had been killed in the earthquakes.

However, the number of people who have been injured is unclear, with Janan changing the number from 9,240 to "more than 2,000" when he spoke to Reuters.

The BBC also reported that the Taliban government initially said over 2,000 have died, but later said this also included those who were injured.

Affected villages 'devastated' by the earthquakes

The earthquakes hit around 40km northwest of the city of Herat, as reported by Associated Press.

The aftershocks were reported to be "very strong", with a magnitude of 6.3, 5.9 and 5.5 respectively.

At least 12 villages near Herat have been "devastated" by the earthquakes, BBC reported.

More than 465 houses have been levelled, according to the World Health Organization through BBC.

The death toll is expected to rise, another Taliban leader told Al Jazeera.

Herat is Afghanistan's third largest city, 120km east of Iran. According to Reuters, medieval towers in the city were damaged too, with visible cracks and fallen tiles.

Earlier this year in February 2023, earthquakes in Turkey and Syria killed more than 50,000 people.

Urgent request for rescue & relief: Taliban

Although there were ten rescue teams in the vicinity, the Taliban government has acknowledged that more rescue efforts are required.

The head of the Taliban political office in Qatar, Suhail Shaheen, has appealed to the media with an urgent request for rescue and relief, including food, drinking water, medicine, clothes, and tents, Reuters reported.

The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) is pledging US$50,000 (S$68,500) in humanitarian aid to directly support ongoing relief efforts led by Red Crescent partners on the ground.

SRC will launch a public fundraising appeal for the relief and recovery operations soon.

