Anime Fest Asia returns to Suntec Convention Centre from Nov. 24 - 26

Take my money.

Ilyda Chua | October 17, 2023, 03:27 PM

Events

Attention, weebs of Singapore: Anime Fest Asia (AFA) season is upon us.

For its 15th edition, AFASG will return to Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre from Nov. 24 to 26.

Here's what's on the menu.

Music

While tickets have been sold out for the AFA x hololiveMeet event on Nov. 25, you can still get tickets for the other concerts: the popular I Love Anisong and Sacra Music Fes.

The former, on Nov. 24, will feature artistes ASTERISM, Liyuu, May’n, NANO, Survive Said The Prophet, and Tatsuya Kitani.

The latter on Nov. 26 will feature FLOW, ASCA, halca, spira spica, and a special appearance by Nami Tamaki.

In addition to the concert stages, there will also be performances by singers and idol groups in the main exhibition area.

Anime merchandise

Stock up on merch at the Akiba Town exhibition area, where over 70 exhibitors will have their latest creations on sale.

These include:

  • Exclusive merch, in-game rewards, and physical prizes by HoYoverse, the creators behind Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail

  • Figurines by Kotobukiya

  • Merch from "Oshi no Ko" and "Chainsaw Man" by Media Link

  • A booth by cosplayer Rurusama

Cosplayers

A number of celebrity cosplayers will also be making appearances at AFA.

This includes AFA2023 official ambassador Iori Moe, and top cosplayers like Ely Cosplay, Angie0_0, Xiaoyukiko, Charess, and Baobao.

Visiting cosplayers can also participate in AFA's Cosplay Singles Competition, where you can get the chance to walk away with a cash prize of S$1200 — enough to fund your next few cosplays.

Ticketing details

Tickets start from S$28 per day for the exhibition segment.

Purchase your tickets here.

Event details:

Dates: Nov. 24 - 26, 2023

Location: Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre, Levels 3 & 4

Time: 10am - 8pm

Top image by AFASG

