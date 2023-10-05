Back

Cancelling bookings on ActiveSG app not allowed to minimise hoarding & last-minute cancellations: MCCY

However, users who are unable to fulfil their booking can still write in for a replacement booking or a refund.

Hannah Martens | October 05, 2023, 04:00 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Many ActiveSG users booking sports facilities with the app were suspended for "suspicious booking patterns".

But what if you have a legitimate reason to cancel your booking?

Currently, users who book sports facilities using the ActiveSG app cannot cancel their bookings.

Sengkang GRC Member of Parliament (MP) Jamus Lim filed a parliamentary question on Oct. 4, 2023, asking the Minister for Culture, Community and Youth whether the ActiveSG app can be modified to allow users to cancel confirmed bookings of facilities.

No, you cannot cancel your ActiveSG facility booking

In a written response, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) Edwin Tong said that the reason why users are not allowed to cancel their bookings is to minimise "hoarding" and "last-minute cancellations".

He added that this ensures that more Singaporeans have access to public sports facilities.

Write in if you have "unforeseen circumstances"

However, if ActiveSG facility users cannot use their booked facility due to unforeseen circumstances like illness or inclement weather, Tong said that users can write into ActiveSG instead.

Users will then be granted a replacement booking or offered a refund.

Once notified of the cancellation, ActiveSG will release the slot for public booking.

Tong said that public sports facilities are well-utilised during periods of peak demand with few unused bookings.

"We will continue to monitor users' experiences in booking and using ActiveSG sports facilities to better serve the public," said Tong.

Six months suspension for first-time violators

According to ActiveSG's website, members who infringe the ActiveSG Terms of Use will have their membership account suspended or terminated.

First-time violators will have their accounts suspended for six months.

A second infringement would result in the permanent termination of the ActiveSG account.

Top photos via ActiveSG Tampines Sports Centre

Multi-million-dollar luxury goods scam: S'porean man, 28, allegedly got over S$24 million for watch orders

He was handed two more charges on Oct. 5, 2023.

October 05, 2023, 03:56 PM

Asean's consensus decision making not inscribed on 'sacred tablet', but be careful about setting it aside: Bilahari

He said that countries need to consider regional interests when making decisions.

October 05, 2023, 03:44 PM

Woman, 22, gets 5 weeks' jail for lying to S'pore police that ex-boyfriend raped her

She repeated the claim twice.

October 05, 2023, 03:40 PM

Indonesian Agriculture Minister goes missing for 4 days

There is an ongoing investigation of alleged corruption cases in the agriculture ministry.

October 05, 2023, 02:55 PM

Arcade prizes value to be restricted to less than S$100 from Mar. 1, 2024: Shanmugam

Winners will also not be allowed to sell back prizes to the operators.

October 05, 2023, 02:33 PM

Jurong West Hawker Centre opens after 3-year closure with 39 stalls & 580-pax seating

Run, don't walk.

October 05, 2023, 12:36 PM

Photographer witnesses 2 king cobras mate for 1 hour at Sungei Buloh

Once in a lifetime encounter.

October 05, 2023, 11:48 AM

For sale: S$60.6 million Marina Bay 53rd floor penthouse with 25m pool, sauna & rooftop deck

Nice house.

October 05, 2023, 10:11 AM

M'sia updates haze action plan, prepares to seed clouds & close schools if air quality worsens

Malaysia recorded "unhealthy" air quality at 11 recording stations on Oct. 2.

October 04, 2023, 09:13 PM

Residents found breeding mosquitoes should be 'happier' to be fined later as they've more time to respond: Baey Yam Keng

Between 2020 to 2023, NEA took an average of five months to issue fines to residents after detecting mosquito breeding sites within their homes.

October 04, 2023, 06:37 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.