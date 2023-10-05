Cancelling bookings on ActiveSG app not allowed to minimise hoarding & last-minute cancellations: MCCY

Many ActiveSG users booking sports facilities with the app were suspended for "suspicious booking patterns".

But what if you have a legitimate reason to cancel your booking?

Currently, users who book sports facilities using the ActiveSG app cannot cancel their bookings.

Sengkang GRC Member of Parliament (MP) Jamus Lim filed a parliamentary question on Oct. 4, 2023, asking the Minister for Culture, Community and Youth whether the ActiveSG app can be modified to allow users to cancel confirmed bookings of facilities.

No, you cannot cancel your ActiveSG facility booking

In a written response, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) Edwin Tong said that the reason why users are not allowed to cancel their bookings is to minimise "hoarding" and "last-minute cancellations".

He added that this ensures that more Singaporeans have access to public sports facilities.

Write in if you have "unforeseen circumstances"

However, if ActiveSG facility users cannot use their booked facility due to unforeseen circumstances like illness or inclement weather, Tong said that users can write into ActiveSG instead.

Users will then be granted a replacement booking or offered a refund.

Once notified of the cancellation, ActiveSG will release the slot for public booking.

Tong said that public sports facilities are well-utilised during periods of peak demand with few unused bookings.

"We will continue to monitor users' experiences in booking and using ActiveSG sports facilities to better serve the public," said Tong.

Six months suspension for first-time violators

According to ActiveSG's website, members who infringe the ActiveSG Terms of Use will have their membership account suspended or terminated.

First-time violators will have their accounts suspended for six months.

A second infringement would result in the permanent termination of the ActiveSG account.

Top photos via ActiveSG Tampines Sports Centre