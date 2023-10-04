Back

ABC Maju Restaurant in Balestier suspended 2 weeks

It is closed from Oct. 3 to 16.

Zhangxin Zheng | October 04, 2023, 06:02 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

ABC Maju Restaurant, a food shop at 230 Balestier Road, has been temporarily suspended for two weeks from Oct. 3 to 16, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) announced.

The suspension under the Points Demerit System was the result of the licensee of the eatery accumulating 12 demerit points over a 12-month period.

ABC Maju Restaurant was fined a total of S$800 for two offences that incurred 12 demerit points in total.

Both offences were the failure to register assistant.

Each offence incurred six demerit points.

Risk getting licence cancelled

SFA said that based on track records, a licensee who accumulates 12 or more demerit points during a 12-month period may have his licence suspended for a period of either two or four weeks, or cancelled.

Rehabilitative action

All food handlers working in the suspended premises would also be required to re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 1, before they can resume work as food handlers.

The licensee is also required to ensure that all food hygiene officers working in the suspended premises, if any, re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 3.

SFA said it takes a serious view of these offences and would like to remind food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times, and to engage only registered food handlers.

SFA added it will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act.

In the interest of maintaining a high standard of food hygiene at all eating establishments, SFA is advising members of the public who come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments not to patronise such outlets and provide feedback via the online feedback form (https://csp.sfa.gov.sg/feedback) or to call our SFA Contact Centre at 68052871 with details for our follow-up investigations.

Top photo via here & here

Residents found breeding mosquitoes should be 'happier' to be fined later as they've more time to respond: Baey Yam Keng

Between 2020 to 2023, NEA took an average of five months to issue fines to residents after detecting mosquito breeding sites within their homes.

October 04, 2023, 06:37 PM

Over 50,000 flat eligibility letter applications processed by HDB, 31% within 21 working days

Sim also said there were system errors during the May BTO sales launch.

October 04, 2023, 05:20 PM

Superdry store in Suntec City to close, running sale with up to 60% off

The last day of operation will be on Oct. 22.

October 04, 2023, 05:18 PM

Open category COE hits all-time high of S$152,000

Another high.

October 04, 2023, 05:08 PM

14-year-old didn't take prescribed medication on day of shooting at Siam Paragon: Thai police

He also modified a handgun designed to fire blanks for the shooting.

October 04, 2023, 04:40 PM

PAS politician in Terengganu demands action against Muslim tourists wearing 'revealing' clothes

Tourists are also not allowed to show public displays of affection in the Malaysian state.

October 04, 2023, 04:13 PM

Metal pieces fall off M'sia truck along KJE, damages more than 10 cars

The vehicles had to pull over along the road shoulder.

October 04, 2023, 03:50 PM

US Speaker Kevin McCarthy voted out of office by both Republicans & Democrats

Who's next?

October 04, 2023, 02:55 PM

Migrant worker says he never toured S'pore in his 10 years here after local charity brings him on cycling tour

He said that he would never forget the happiness from the cycling event organised for migrant workers.

October 04, 2023, 02:51 PM

Police reports lodged against 'inappropriate' Wood Morning S'pore exhibition held at Funan mall

Eye-catching.

October 04, 2023, 02:38 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.