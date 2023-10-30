Large group of about 50 cyclists use up to 2 lanes of Woodlands Road

Some 50 cyclists were seen taking up to two lanes on the road while travelling along Woodlands Road towards Bukit Panjang.

The incident took place on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, just before 5:30am.

Footage of the incident was shot by a camera mounted on a motorcycle.

Took up at least 2 lanes

The clip showed the motorcycle waiting for the light to turn green to travel straight, but before moving off, a large group of cyclists were seen making a left turn onto Woodlands Road.

The motorcycle was seen catching up to the group of cyclists shortly after, and it was revealed that they were travelling on the left-most third lane, with a few of them spilling over onto the second lane.

The video's caption showed the motorcyclist apparently flashing the headlight at the cyclists to warn them to keep left.

As it rode past the cyclists, the cyclists could be seen clustered haphazardly.

The in-video caption read: "Early in the morning, no authorities to disturb them. Cycling freely."

According to prevailing rules since January 2022, cyclists are to ride two abreast in one lane on roads with multiple lanes, with a maximum of 10 cyclists.

Cyclists must ride in a single file on single lane roads, with a maximum of five cyclists, and in bus lanes during bus lane operating hours.

Responses

Responses to the video were critical of the actions of the cyclists.

Some who commented said the authorities should look into the matter as there is clear evidence of errant riding.

Others said the lack of enforcement action against riders will embolden others to also try their luck.

