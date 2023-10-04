About 300 S'pore civil servants interdicted from 2013-2023, 40% of them put on no-pay

Around 300 Singapore civil servants were interdicted from duty while undergoing investigations in the past ten years from 2013 to 2023.

How were interdicted civil servants paid?

Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing revealed the data in a written reply to Progress Singapore Party's Non-constituency Member of Parliament Hazel Poa filed in Parliament on Oct. 3, 2023.

Poa had asked Prime Minister (PM) Lee Hsien Loong how many civil servants have been suspended on full pay, or less than full pay but more than half pay, half-pay, less than half pay but excluding those on no pay, or no pay since 2000.

She also asked PM Lee what is the basis for suspending civil servants on no pay.

No pay for interdicted civil servants found of wrongdoing

Chan responded in a written reply on behalf of PM Lee and stressed that interdiction is not meant to be a disciplinary penalty in and of itself.

He said that civil service officers interdicted due to ongoing investigations are put on half-pay, subject to a floor of S$1,200 and a ceiling of S$8,500 per month.

Interdicted officers will be put on no-pay from the point that wrongdoing has been established by the relevant authorities and up to the conclusion of internal civil service disciplinary proceedings, which may result in their dismissal.

For instance, officers interdicted on half-pay due to investigations involving the police and the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) will subsequently be interdicted on no-pay if the Court convicts them of the charges.

40 per cent put on no-pay

Chan added that the about 300 civil servants interdicted from duty over ten years between 2013 and 2023, 10 per cent were immediately put on no-pay as wrongdoing was established at the point of their interdictions.

Additionally, around 30 per cent of those civil servants were interdicted on half-pay before they were subsequently interdicted on no-pay.

The remaining 60 per cent of those civil servants have only half-pay interdiction records for various reasons such as ongoing internal investigations, pending court cases, no wrongdoing established, and resignation.

Related story

Top image from Lawrence Wong/Facebook