3 S'pore-registered McLaren supercars crash in Johor, drivers uninjured

The three supercars were part of a convoy of six.

Ashley Tan | October 30, 2023, 04:31 PM

Three McLaren supercars were involved in a car accident in Kluang, Johor on Oct. 29.

All three cars are Singapore-registered, The Straits Times reported.

According to the New Straits Times, Kluang District deputy police chief, Deputy Superintendent Nik Azmi Husin, shared that the supercars were heading towards Taman Seri Lambak.

As the first two cars slowed down to turn right at a junction, the third car "lost control".

This caused a chain collision, where the third car slammed into the second car, which subsequently hit the first car.

Badly damaged

Footage of the aftermath was circulated online, showing a badly damaged white McLaren.

Photo from Tanpa Nama / FB

Photo from Tanpa Nama / FB

Another red McLaren was seen parked at the side of the road, and it had sustained damage to its rear.

Photo from Tanpa Nama / FB

The three supercars were part of a convoy of six, reported Sinar Harian.

All three drivers were uninjured.

Sinar Harian reportedly identified the three drivers as Basil Wong, Matthew McGrory and Marcus Luah.

The trio are being investigated by local police for failing to control a motor vehicle and causing an accident.

