Back

3 new therapeutic gardens open in Yishun, Sembawang & Tampines

This brings the number of therapeutic gardens in Singapore to 13.

Ashley Tan | October 12, 2023, 04:20 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Three new therapeutic gardens opened on Oct. 11 at Yishun Pond Park, Sembawang Park and Sun Plaza Park.

These gardens are specially curated and planned to "facilitate people’s interactions with nature so as to improve the well-being of visitors to such gardens", according to a National Parks Board (NParks) press release.

Each garden contains curated plant selections and unique features that meet the needs of diverse groups of people, from seniors, hospital outpatients, to children with special needs.

All this is done with the aim of enhancing mental health and well-being.

Yishun Pond Park

The 1,900 sqm therapeutic garden at Yishun Pond Park is located next to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Having been built in close consultation with the hospital, the garden incorporates both therapeutic horticulture and rehabilitative activities that are suitable for visitors and hospital outpatients.

There is a wheelchair-accessible exercise bridge, and three seating tiers of varying heights for mound seat therapy. The latter allows users to perform sit-to-stand exercises to enhance their lower body strength.

Photo from NParks / FB

Other features include a sensory walk, a gardening space with raised planters, an activity shelter, a gathering space, and two lawns.

Photo from NParks / FB

Sembawang Park

The 2,200 sqm therapeutic garden at Sembawang Park includes more features catered to children, including those with special needs such as mild autism, and seniors with dementia.

A forest classroom in the garden has wooden benches made from upcycled logs.

Photo from NParks / FB

The second-largest therapeutic garden in Singapore after the one at Jurong Lake Garden, the space also includes a natural playscape made of natural elements such as boulders, tepees, log clusters and wooden balancing beams, and an inclusive outdoor fitness corner.

Visitors can also check out the Butterfly Garden with various flowering plants, an edibles garden, and gardening space with raised planters.

Photo from NParks / FB

Sun Plaza Park

This 1,700 sqm therapeutic garden is situated in the central part of Sun Plaza Park, along Tampines Ave 7.

Photo from NParks / FB

It features a garden brook water feature, foot reflexology sensory walk, and an edibles garden filled with herbs.

Younger visitors will enjoy a life-sized bead maze, where the beads are made from recycled tree logs.

Photo from NParks / FB

What is a therapeutic garden?

According to NParks, therapeutic gardens are "designed using evidence-based design principles" and each area within the garden is planned to provide visitors with a serene and tranquil environment.

Studies have shown that participants exposed to a therapeutic garden have better well-being outcomes, and those who carry out weekly gardening have higher mental resilience.

One study also showed that participants who visited a park during a day were less stressed in the same evening as compared to those who did not do so.

The first therapeutic garden was launched in HortPark in 2016.

NParks plans to establish a total of 30 therapeutic gardens across Singapore by 2030.

Currently, there are 13 islandwide including the three newly-opened gardens, with two more set to launch at Punggol Park and West Coast Park.

Top photo from NParks / FB

S'pore police blitz: 24 morcyclists caught, including man without licence & man riding someone else’s bike

Motorcyclists were involved in 51.8 per cent of all traffic accidents in the first half of 2023.

October 12, 2023, 04:17 PM

S’porean musician Alfred Sun, 31, fled from piano exam but later conquered his stage fright to debut solo

10 years in the making.

October 12, 2023, 02:44 PM

Parents apologise after kids allegedly threw bicycle down Ang Mo Kio HDB, police investigating

A neigbour said the parents also offered compensation.

October 12, 2023, 02:37 PM

Truck loses control at Prinsep Street junction, smashes lamp post & narrowly misses pedestrian

The driver was conveyed to the hospital.

October 12, 2023, 02:04 PM

Chinese singer Joker Xue adds 2nd S'pore show on Jan. 7, 2024 after selling out 1st gig

In case you didn't get your tickets this morning.

October 12, 2023, 02:03 PM

Israel to form National Unity govt with opposition members, PM Netanyahu says 'every Hamas member is a dead man'

Benjamin Netanyahu joins with former coalition partner and defence minister Benny Gantz to form a unity government.

October 12, 2023, 01:52 PM

Lawrence Wong: S'pore has no option of turning inwards in a world of 'great power competition'

Singapore's small domestic market means there are limited opportunities for start-ups here to grow.

October 12, 2023, 01:46 PM

S’poreans share their favourite public toilets to take calls of nature at

Going to the toilet is serious business.

October 12, 2023, 12:03 PM

S'pore Grab driver suspended for allegedly making racist remarks to passenger

The passenger said the driver was "being racial".

October 12, 2023, 12:02 PM

52 schools in S'pore to get new principals in 2024

MOE has provided the full list of new principals.

October 12, 2023, 11:28 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.