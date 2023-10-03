3 new therapeutic gardens open in Yishun, Sembawang & Tampines

Three new therapeutic gardens opened on Oct. 11 at Yishun Pond Park, Sembawang Park and Sun Plaza Park.

These gardens are specially curated and planned to "facilitate people’s interactions with nature so as to improve the well-being of visitors to such gardens", according to a National Parks Board (NParks) press release.

Each garden contains curated plant selections and unique features that meet the needs of diverse groups of people, from seniors, hospital outpatients, to children with special needs.

All this is done with the aim of enhancing mental health and well-being.

Yishun Pond Park

The 1,900 sqm therapeutic garden at Yishun Pond Park is located next to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Having been built in close consultation with the hospital, the garden incorporates both therapeutic horticulture and rehabilitative activities that are suitable for visitors and hospital outpatients.

There is a wheelchair-accessible exercise bridge, and three seating tiers of varying heights for mound seat therapy. The latter allows users to perform sit-to-stand exercises to enhance their lower body strength.

Other features include a sensory walk, a gardening space with raised planters, an activity shelter, a gathering space, and two lawns.

Sembawang Park

The 2,200 sqm therapeutic garden at Sembawang Park includes more features catered to children, including those with special needs such as mild autism, and seniors with dementia.

A forest classroom in the garden has wooden benches made from upcycled logs.

The second-largest therapeutic garden in Singapore after the one at Jurong Lake Garden, the space also includes a natural playscape made of natural elements such as boulders, tepees, log clusters and wooden balancing beams, and an inclusive outdoor fitness corner.

Visitors can also check out the Butterfly Garden with various flowering plants, an edibles garden, and gardening space with raised planters.

Sun Plaza Park

This 1,700 sqm therapeutic garden is situated in the central part of Sun Plaza Park, along Tampines Ave 7.

It features a garden brook water feature, foot reflexology sensory walk, and an edibles garden filled with herbs.

Younger visitors will enjoy a life-sized bead maze, where the beads are made from recycled tree logs.

What is a therapeutic garden?

According to NParks, therapeutic gardens are "designed using evidence-based design principles" and each area within the garden is planned to provide visitors with a serene and tranquil environment.

Studies have shown that participants exposed to a therapeutic garden have better well-being outcomes, and those who carry out weekly gardening have higher mental resilience.

One study also showed that participants who visited a park during a day were less stressed in the same evening as compared to those who did not do so.

The first therapeutic garden was launched in HortPark in 2016.

NParks plans to establish a total of 30 therapeutic gardens across Singapore by 2030.

Currently, there are 13 islandwide including the three newly-opened gardens, with two more set to launch at Punggol Park and West Coast Park.

Top photo from NParks / FB