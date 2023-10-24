Back

S'pore police blitz: 24 morcyclists caught, including man without licence & man riding someone else’s bike

Motorcyclists were involved in 51.8 per cent of all traffic accidents in the first half of 2023.

Ruth Chai | October 12, 2023, 04:17 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The Traffic Police caught 24 errant motorcyclists during a three-hour enforcement blitz on Oct. 6, 2023.

Peak hour raid

The Straits Times (ST) reported that the operation was held along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) and Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) during the evening peak hour.

An ST reporter who tagged along counted eight riders caught within the first 30 minutes.

In total, 24 people, aged between 19 and 64, were caught for traffic violations such as speeding and wearing helmets with unapproved visors.

Two men were caught for riding without a valid licence and insurance. One was riding a sports motorcycle that did not belong to him.

The 10 of them were riding foreign-registered bikes.

The traffic police told ST that motorcyclists' top three most common offences between January and August were speeding, running red lights, and using helmets with unapproved visors.

Motorcyclists and pillion riders involved in 51.8 per cent of all traffic accidents: police statistics

According to a police news release, the number of road traffic accidents and fatalities involving motorcycles increased in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.

The number of accidents involving motorcyclists increased by 4.7 per cent during this period, and motorcyclists were involved in 51.8 per cent of all traffic accidents.

The number of motorcyclist and pillion rider fatalities increased by 28 per cent from 25 in 2022 to 32 in 2023 during this period as well.

Motorcyclists and pillion riders made up 45.1 per cent of traffic fatalities.

The top causes of accidents were failing to keep a proper lookout, failing to have proper control of the motorcycle and changing lines without due care.

Top photo via Singapore Police Force on Facebook

S’porean musician Alfred Sun, 31, fled from piano exam but later conquered his stage fright to debut solo

10 years in the making.

October 12, 2023, 02:44 PM

Parents apologise after kids allegedly threw bicycle down Ang Mo Kio HDB, police investigating

A neigbour said the parents also offered compensation.

October 12, 2023, 02:37 PM

Truck loses control at Prinsep Street junction, smashes lamp post & narrowly misses pedestrian

The driver was conveyed to the hospital.

October 12, 2023, 02:04 PM

Chinese singer Joker Xue adds 2nd S'pore show on Jan. 7, 2024 after selling out 1st gig

In case you didn't get your tickets this morning.

October 12, 2023, 02:03 PM

Israel to form National Unity govt with opposition members, PM Netanyahu says 'every Hamas member is a dead man'

Benjamin Netanyahu joins with former coalition partner and defence minister Benny Gantz to form a unity government.

October 12, 2023, 01:52 PM

Lawrence Wong: S'pore has no option of turning inwards in a world of 'great power competition'

Singapore's small domestic market means there are limited opportunities for start-ups here to grow.

October 12, 2023, 01:46 PM

S’poreans share their favourite public toilets to take calls of nature at

Going to the toilet is serious business.

October 12, 2023, 12:03 PM

S'pore Grab driver suspended for allegedly making racist remarks to passenger

The passenger said the driver was "being racial".

October 12, 2023, 12:02 PM

52 schools in S'pore to get new principals in 2024

MOE has provided the full list of new principals.

October 12, 2023, 11:28 AM

Johor will get S$48.7 million to ease traffic congestion at S'pore border

The Sultan Abu Bakar Complex will be upgraded.

October 12, 2023, 11:27 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.