S'pore police blitz: 24 morcyclists caught, including man without licence & man riding someone else’s bike

The Traffic Police caught 24 errant motorcyclists during a three-hour enforcement blitz on Oct. 6, 2023.

Peak hour raid

The Straits Times (ST) reported that the operation was held along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) and Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) during the evening peak hour.

An ST reporter who tagged along counted eight riders caught within the first 30 minutes.

In total, 24 people, aged between 19 and 64, were caught for traffic violations such as speeding and wearing helmets with unapproved visors.

Two men were caught for riding without a valid licence and insurance. One was riding a sports motorcycle that did not belong to him.

The 10 of them were riding foreign-registered bikes.

The traffic police told ST that motorcyclists' top three most common offences between January and August were speeding, running red lights, and using helmets with unapproved visors.

Motorcyclists and pillion riders involved in 51.8 per cent of all traffic accidents: police statistics

According to a police news release, the number of road traffic accidents and fatalities involving motorcycles increased in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.

The number of accidents involving motorcyclists increased by 4.7 per cent during this period, and motorcyclists were involved in 51.8 per cent of all traffic accidents.

The number of motorcyclist and pillion rider fatalities increased by 28 per cent from 25 in 2022 to 32 in 2023 during this period as well.

Motorcyclists and pillion riders made up 45.1 per cent of traffic fatalities.

The top causes of accidents were failing to keep a proper lookout, failing to have proper control of the motorcycle and changing lines without due care.

Top photo via Singapore Police Force on Facebook