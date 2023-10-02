Back

2 teens looking for woman who lent them money for Jewel Changi photobooth & rejected attempt to pay her back

Cute.

Ilyda Chua | October 30, 2023, 11:22 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Hoping to try out a S$4 pop-up photobooth at Jewel Changi, two teenagers made the trip down — but were disappointed to find that the service only accepts card payments.

They approached a passing woman to ask if she could help tap her card at the machine, and offered to repay her by cash.

But after tapping her card, she refused their money and left.

Want to thank the woman

The 14-year-olds, who wanted to be known only as Kar and Fafie, shared their Oct. 27 encounter with Mothership.

They said that they were hoping to find her as they wanted to "say a huge thank you for her kind actions".

According to the teens, the woman was wearing a red lanyard and had "really nice brown hair".

She did not explain her actions but merely wished them happy holidays as she walked away with her colleagues.

They added that the encounter happened at around 1pm and they were using the Winnie the Pooh-themed photobooth.

@jewelchangiairport Located at Basement 1, just next to Uniqlo! There are 3 different booths with multiple designs to choose from, at just $4! 📸 #JewelChangiAirport ♬ Disney style BGM(807656) - be_tan

Photo from Fafie

Top image from Jewel Changi Airport/TikTok and Fafie

Driver, believed to have been drink driving, ran away after police stopped car near Arab Street

The police caught him eventually.

October 30, 2023, 12:25 PM

Geylang Serai 2024 bazaar to cap max rental at S$15,000 per booth

Previously, rents went up to S$25,000 during the Bazaar Raya Geyland Serai 2023.

October 30, 2023, 12:08 PM

Fly from Changi Airport to Penang on budget airline Firefly, 10kg of free check-in luggage included

Yay.

October 30, 2023, 11:33 AM

S'pore man, 49, filmed cutting plastic bottle in half with katana, arrested with other weapons & drug apparatus

He is being investigated.

October 30, 2023, 10:54 AM

Woman, 50, arrested for public nuisance on SBS bus after refusing to put down her feet from grab pole

Passengers are encouraged to be "gracious and considerate" on public transport.

October 29, 2023, 09:15 PM

Short film made to celebrate LKY greening legacy, PM Lee urges S'poreans to continue & make it better

A lasting legacy.

October 29, 2023, 09:04 PM

G7 urges 'immediate repeal' of ban on Japanese food products

The group has also expressed concern over recent restrictions on the export of critical minerals.

October 29, 2023, 07:59 PM

Pop bands OneRepublic & Bastille, actress Hannah Waddingham in S'pore for Earthshot Prize ceremony

More celebrities coming to Singapore, and this time for a good cause.

October 29, 2023, 07:27 PM

Asian dad sleeps on airplane floor between seats during 15-hour economy flight

He was wearing jeans.

October 29, 2023, 07:03 PM

'Dirty & smelly' water rains down from ceiling outside Don Don Donki in Orchard Central, issue resolved in 3 hours

No one was hurt.

October 29, 2023, 06:51 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.