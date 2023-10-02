2 teens looking for woman who lent them money for Jewel Changi photobooth & rejected attempt to pay her back

Hoping to try out a S$4 pop-up photobooth at Jewel Changi, two teenagers made the trip down — but were disappointed to find that the service only accepts card payments.

They approached a passing woman to ask if she could help tap her card at the machine, and offered to repay her by cash.

But after tapping her card, she refused their money and left.

Want to thank the woman

The 14-year-olds, who wanted to be known only as Kar and Fafie, shared their Oct. 27 encounter with Mothership.

They said that they were hoping to find her as they wanted to "say a huge thank you for her kind actions".

According to the teens, the woman was wearing a red lanyard and had "really nice brown hair".

She did not explain her actions but merely wished them happy holidays as she walked away with her colleagues.

They added that the encounter happened at around 1pm and they were using the Winnie the Pooh-themed photobooth.

Top image from Jewel Changi Airport/TikTok and Fafie