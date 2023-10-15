Back

S$38++ 15-course omakase in Orchard with truffle chawanmushi & more

Yum yum.

Fasiha Nazren | October 09, 2023, 01:51 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at [email protected].

It's not unusual to associate omakase experiences with hefty price tags.

But this restaurant in Singapore is offering omakase meals from S$38++.

Hana Restaurant is located on the first floor of Forum The Shopping Mall in the Orchard district.

The eatery is known for selling Japanese-inspired desserts and only started selling omakase sets during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hana Restaurant has two omakase sets going for S$38++:

  • 12-course omakase

  • 15-course omakase

15-course omakase

For this set, each dish was served course by course.

Here's what's in the set:

  1. Chilled Japanese somen (a type of noodle) with sesame and ikura ebi

  2. Chukka hotate (seasoned scallop wings)

  3. Sashimi

  4. Sashimi

  5. Grilled scallop mentaiko

  6. Shishamo tempura (fish deep-fried in batter)

  7. Asari butter clams

  8. White tuna with wafu dressing (Japanese salad dressing)

  9. Yellowtail sushi with truffle kombu (seaweed)

  10. Caramelised salmon sushi

  11. Ebi with tobiko (flying fish roe) mayo sushi

  12. Truffle chawanmushi

  13. Ebi katsu (shrimp cutlet) donburi

  14. Miso soup

  15. Dessert

Chilled Japanese somen with sesame and ikura ebi, Chukka hotate

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

The somen was nutty and refreshing. Meanwhile, the chukka hotate was crunchy and fun to eat.

Pretty good starters.

Sashimi

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

We got a couple of slices of salmon and tuna.

Grilled scallop mentaiko

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

The mentaiko sauce was creamy and well-charred.

Shishamo tempura

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Tastes like what shishamo tempura should taste like.

Asari butter clams

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

We'd imagine these would be extra nice to have on a rainy day.

White tuna with wafu dressing, Yellowtail sushi with truffle kombu, Caramelised salmon sushi, Ebi with tobiko mayo sushi

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Each sushi is a course of its own.

If we're being honest, the sushi wasn't memorable. But that also means it was at least decent.

Truffle chawanmushi

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Our favourite part of the omakase.

The chawanmushi was umami and silky smooth. It's topped with a generous serving truffle, which made the dish a little more fancy.

Ebi katsu donburi

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

About a spoonful of rice topped with crispy tempura prawn.

We feel it's just the right portion, though, because we're almost bloated at this point.

Miso soup

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Just miso soup.

Dessert

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

This cheesecake was on the more gelatinous side.

Flavour is mild, so it's not jelak.

12-course omakase

This set comes all together and is served on a wooden tray. Fancy.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

Here's what you get with this set:

  1. Somen with goma (Japanese sesame) dressing

  2. Salmon carpaccio with wafu dressing

  3. Caramelised aburi salmon temarizushi (a type of sushi)

  4. Hamachi (a type of yellowtail fish) truffle kombu temarizushi

  5. Hana signature temarizushi

  6. Unagi temarizushi with tanuki

  7. Chuka hotate and shishamo salad

  8. White pickle and kappa with mono miso

  9. Grilled saba

  10. Grilled hotate mentai (scallop with fish roe)

  11. Fried Hiroshima oyster

  12. Kappa maki (cucumber sushi rolls) with overflowing salmon chunks and tobiko

Hana Restaurant

583 Orchard Road, Forum The Shopping Mall, #01-17 Singapore 238884

Opening hours: 12pm to 2:30pm and 6pm to 9pm, daily

Top image by Fasiha Nazren.

M'sia lorry driver allegedly sells S$1.50 diesel at Jurong, offers S$50 rebate for loyal customers

Singapore's Fire Safety Act says that fuel has to be stored or dispensed at a premise with a valid licence.

October 09, 2023, 01:40 PM

Countering disinformation is a ceaseless task: PM Lee

Singapore, the Prime Minister said, was one of the world's most open societies when it came to exposure to international news.

October 09, 2023, 12:06 PM

S'porean singer Boon Hui Lu marries music producer, holds wedding at Fullerton Hotel

Congrats!

October 09, 2023, 10:00 AM

PS.Cafe Petit in Tiong Bahru closing down after 13 years

It started out as a 'small test kitchen'.

October 09, 2023, 08:03 AM

Elderly man makes scene when POSB staff hesitate to process S$3,000 transfer, turns out to be love scam target

The employees received a letter of appreciation from the police.

October 08, 2023, 07:27 PM

Haze situation in S'pore to get better, 24h PSI forecast to be in 'Moderate' range: NEA

Some rain will help improve the haze situation too.

October 08, 2023, 07:08 PM

'Artists... broke as f*ck, I swear, [they] probably live in S'pore': Rapper Drake namedrops S'pore in new song

Hmmmm.

October 08, 2023, 05:14 PM

Desmond Tan announced wife's pregnancy so they can openly buy baby stuff

The missus is currently four months pregnant.

October 08, 2023, 05:09 PM

Rat leaps out from shelves towards shopper in Pasir Ris, FairPrice steps up pest control measures

Just Remy shopping for ingredients.

October 08, 2023, 04:41 PM

Brunei prince Abdul Mateen, 32, to get married in Jan. 2024

Congratulations.

October 08, 2023, 03:58 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.