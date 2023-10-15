S$38++ 15-course omakase in Orchard with truffle chawanmushi & more

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

It's not unusual to associate omakase experiences with hefty price tags.

But this restaurant in Singapore is offering omakase meals from S$38++.

Hana Restaurant is located on the first floor of Forum The Shopping Mall in the Orchard district.

The eatery is known for selling Japanese-inspired desserts and only started selling omakase sets during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hana Restaurant has two omakase sets going for S$38++:

12-course omakase

15-course omakase

15-course omakase

For this set, each dish was served course by course.

Here's what's in the set:

Chilled Japanese somen (a type of noodle) with sesame and ikura ebi Chukka hotate (seasoned scallop wings) Sashimi Sashimi Grilled scallop mentaiko Shishamo tempura (fish deep-fried in batter) Asari butter clams White tuna with wafu dressing (Japanese salad dressing) Yellowtail sushi with truffle kombu (seaweed) Caramelised salmon sushi Ebi with tobiko (flying fish roe) mayo sushi Truffle chawanmushi Ebi katsu (shrimp cutlet) donburi Miso soup Dessert

Chilled Japanese somen with sesame and ikura ebi, Chukka hotate

The somen was nutty and refreshing. Meanwhile, the chukka hotate was crunchy and fun to eat.

Pretty good starters.

Sashimi

We got a couple of slices of salmon and tuna.

Grilled scallop mentaiko

The mentaiko sauce was creamy and well-charred.

Shishamo tempura

Tastes like what shishamo tempura should taste like.

Asari butter clams

We'd imagine these would be extra nice to have on a rainy day.

White tuna with wafu dressing, Yellowtail sushi with truffle kombu, Caramelised salmon sushi, Ebi with tobiko mayo sushi

Each sushi is a course of its own.

If we're being honest, the sushi wasn't memorable. But that also means it was at least decent.

Truffle chawanmushi

Our favourite part of the omakase.

The chawanmushi was umami and silky smooth. It's topped with a generous serving truffle, which made the dish a little more fancy.

Ebi katsu donburi

About a spoonful of rice topped with crispy tempura prawn.

We feel it's just the right portion, though, because we're almost bloated at this point.

Miso soup

Just miso soup.

Dessert

This cheesecake was on the more gelatinous side.

Flavour is mild, so it's not jelak.

12-course omakase

This set comes all together and is served on a wooden tray. Fancy.

Here's what you get with this set:

Somen with goma (Japanese sesame) dressing Salmon carpaccio with wafu dressing Caramelised aburi salmon temarizushi (a type of sushi) Hamachi (a type of yellowtail fish) truffle kombu temarizushi Hana signature temarizushi Unagi temarizushi with tanuki Chuka hotate and shishamo salad White pickle and kappa with mono miso Grilled saba Grilled hotate mentai (scallop with fish roe) Fried Hiroshima oyster Kappa maki (cucumber sushi rolls) with overflowing salmon chunks and tobiko

Hana Restaurant

583 Orchard Road, Forum The Shopping Mall, #01-17 Singapore 238884

Opening hours: 12pm to 2:30pm and 6pm to 9pm, daily

Top image by Fasiha Nazren.