Yishun landlord evicts ‘unhygenic’ tenant, landlady allegedly takes out knife when asked to return deposit

A tenant of a Yishun HDB flat claimed he was kicked out by his "unreasonable" landlord for being "unhygienic".

When the tenant asked for his one-month deposit of S$550 back, he claimed the landlord's wife, the landlady, pulled out a knife from the kitchen.

Moved in for less than a month

The tenant, who wished to stay anonymous, recounted his experience to the Chinese evening newspaper Shin Min Daily News.

He told the reporter he rented a room in a four-room HDB unit along Yishun Avenue 4, owned by a couple.

He shared the room with another existing tenant at that time.

The tenant claimed that since he moved in on Jul. 16, 2023, the landlord would knock on the door at 6am every day to tell him and his roommate off for "dirtying the house".

Confrontation over deposit

After multiple arguments, the landlord asked the tenant to move out at the end of the month.

As the tenant did not leave immediately, the landlord pestered him on a daily basis and even arranged for two additional tenants to move into his room before he left.

When the tenant was finally ready to leave on Aug. 9, he decided to ask for his one-month deposit of S$550 back.

To that end, he said he asked his elder brother and sister-in-law to fly in from Indonesia to help confront the landlord couple together.

While the tenant did not mention if the landlord was around during the confrontation, he said the landlady became quite agitated.

He claimed she took a knife from the kitchen at one point and even said, "Kill me la!"

The tenant said he was "very afraid" and decided to lodge a police report the next day. He said the landlord eventually returned him S$530, after deducting some expenses.

The police confirmed with Shin Min that they received the tenant's report.

Called tenant's company and requested he be fired

However, that was not the last of the tenant's problems.

After the confrontation over the deposit, the tenant claimed that the landlady called his company and requested that they fire him due to his "questionable character".

He said he learned about it from his boss, who, thankfully, did not give him the axe.

On how the landlady knew where he worked, the tenant said tenants must provide their company's particulars before renting.

Landlady apparently blacklisted

According to the tenant, the unit is on a "blacklist" online.

Shin Min reporter reached out to ex-tenants who told them about the couple's alleged antics, especially a set of "weird house rules" they allegedly forced tenants to abide by, such as:

Do not lock the door when sleeping or changing clothes at night.

Try to stay out of the house on off days,

Use a rubber band to tie the shower head and secure it in place.

Make sure only a quarter of the floor is wet when showering.

Do not make any sound when you use your keys. Turn the key only once.

Do not close the bathroom's "small window".

Do not close bedroom windows or close the curtains.

Do not charge your phone at night.

Do not bring food home.

Rules are "merely suggestions"

A Shin Min reporter interviewed the landlord, a 55-year-old masseur, who clarified that the rules were "merely suggestions".

He explained he does not allow tenants to charge their phones at night because he was afraid of fire risks.

On why he does not allow tenants to lock their doors at night, he said he was worried other tenants would be locked out from their rooms and that the tenants "shouldn't have any reason to lock their doors".

He also clarified that the shower head was tied up by a tenant as they found out another tenant was using the shower head to clean their buttocks.

He said he added it to the rules as he wanted everyone to have a "hygienic environment".

The landlord also claimed that the tenant who complained to Shin Min was asked to leave due to "unhygienic habits".

Claimed tenant's relatives were aggressive

Regarding the knife episode, the landlord explained to the Shin Min reporter that his wife had planned to return the deposit the day the tenant left.

However, he claimed that she was "pressured" to pull out a knife after the tenant's relatives "acted aggressively".

He pointed out that she never intended to hurt them but instead "asked them to chop her".

Has two long-term tenants

The landlord also denied a claim stating that his house has become a "revolving door", where as many as 30 tenants have moved in and out within a six-month period.

He claimed that he has two tenants who have resided with him for over a year and pointed out that they would not have stuck around if they were unhappy.

