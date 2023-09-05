3 men enter Yishun canal to save chick

Three men took turns to enter a canal in Yishun to save a chick that had fallen inside.

The incident took place at the canal near Safra Yishun along Yishun Avenue 4.

A video shared to TikTok showed the men trying to chase after the chick, which was running away and fluttering wildly as it was panicking, even though the Good Samaritans were there to help it.

Chick tried to hide

The video started with the first man in a grey t-shirt trying to get his hands on the chick, which was running along the bottom of the canal.

A chicken could be seen on the grass patch above the canal.

The chick is thought to have been with its family when it somehow fell into the canal.

The chick then entered a circular rainwater drainage opening at the bottom of the canal, which made it difficult for the man to enter to retrieve it.

A voice off-camera could be heard saying: "Little chick don't run there."

2nd man enter canal to help

Another man in green then lowered himself into the canal to try his luck.

A man off-camera could be heard saying: "Guys, I really wanted to do this but, there are already people helping. So, it's not I don't want to help."

However, nothing came out of it.

Convinced 3rd man to try

The group of youngsters who were watching the rescue and commentating on the proceedings then urged one of the older male in the group to try his luck, convincing him to help the chick.

A girl said to the camera, while making her case: "I don't care, you have to help it, you get pahala, at least you go to heaven, one ticket away".

"Pahala" is an Arabic word that means reward bestowed by Allah to a Muslim man or women when he or she does good deeds.

The third person to enter the canal was the same male who had said off-camera earlier that he wanted to help, but there were already others at it.

Chased after chick

The next several scenes were the most chaotic moments of the clip.

They showed the second men and third men working in concert, as they chased the chick along the canal, while trying to maintain their balance as the slime on the ground appeared slippery and made it difficult to walk or run.

At one point, the third men had the chick in his hand and lifted it over the concrete edge, but only to see the chick panic and fly right back into the canal.

Saved chick eventually

However, their efforts were not in vain.

The man tried again and eventually managed to get the chick out of the canal the same way he tried to previously.

The chick could be seen running along the grass patch.

The younger girls in the video cheered and clapped for the third man for his successful rescue.

Responses to the video were full of praise for the man who saved the chick, as well as the other two men who helped.

It is understood that the third man is the elder brother of the two younger girls seen in the video.

He is also the same person who recorded himself playing the piano at the HDB block void deck in December 2022.

Top photos via @morrdecai TikTok