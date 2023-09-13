Ya Kun puts KitKat in French toasts

Homegrown kopi-and-toast chain Ya Kun is currently offering two special items on its menu — and they're only available for a limited run.

The first is the French Toast made with KitKat (S$3.80).

This is a classic French toast containing a spread made from the popular chocolate confection.

The French Toast made with KitKat is only sold at these outlets and they are available for dining in and takeaway.

ARTRA SAFRA Toa Payoh Jurong Point Thompson Plaza Junction 8 Changi Airport Terminal 3

It will be on the menu until Oct. 31.

The second special item might be more suitable for those looking for something a bit more "local".

It is the Durian Ice Cream with Plain Kaya Balls (S$6.50).

You'll get five pieces of plain kaya balls, topped with a scoop of homemade D24 durian ice cream.

This item is even more exclusive. It is only sold at Ya Kun's outlet at Clarke Quay Central.

It is available for dine-in customers only and will be on the menu until Nov. 24.

Nice.

All images courtesy of Ya Kun Kaya Toast.