Back

Ya Kun puts KitKat in French toasts

Available for a limited time only.

Joshua Lee | September 13, 2023, 12:05 PM

Events

TelegramWhatsapp

Homegrown kopi-and-toast chain Ya Kun is currently offering two special items on its menu — and they're only available for a limited run.

The first is the French Toast made with KitKat (S$3.80).

This is a classic French toast containing a spread made from the popular chocolate confection.

The French Toast made with KitKat is only sold at these outlets and they are available for dining in and takeaway.

  1. ARTRA

  2. SAFRA Toa Payoh

  3. Jurong Point

  4. Thompson Plaza

  5. Junction 8

  6. Changi Airport Terminal 3

It will be on the menu until Oct. 31.

The second special item might be more suitable for those looking for something a bit more "local".

It is the Durian Ice Cream with Plain Kaya Balls (S$6.50).

You'll get five pieces of plain kaya balls, topped with a scoop of homemade D24 durian ice cream.

This item is even more exclusive. It is only sold at Ya Kun's outlet at Clarke Quay Central.

It is available for dine-in customers only and will be on the menu until Nov. 24.

Nice.

All images courtesy of Ya Kun Kaya Toast.

Tan Kin Lian threatens to sue content creators if they don't remove 'defamatory' posts

Malicious.

September 13, 2023, 11:34 AM

Woman, 33, charged with ill-treating 23-month-old girl at Kinderland Woodlands, could face more charges

She was offered bail after her remand at IMH.

September 13, 2023, 11:10 AM

Man, 36, arrested for shooting pellets at birds with catapult in Jurong West, breaking HDB flat window

His charge sheet stated that he did 'cruelly terrify birds'.

September 13, 2023, 10:56 AM

Woman allegedly uses PayNow screenshots to fool Joo Chiat restaurant 35 times, owes S$4,600

She received a lot of free meals over two years.

September 13, 2023, 10:18 AM

Uncle Ong, 70, who feeds 22 cats in Kallang daily the last 16 years, says he'll continue until he can't

Don't be lazy as a person, he said.

September 12, 2023, 08:47 PM

Woman in M'sia given hand drawn RM20 notes in wedding angpao

Skillz.

September 12, 2023, 07:41 PM

M'sia motorcycle caught for having smallest licence plate in the world

Gotta squint.

September 12, 2023, 07:30 PM

Cat steals limelight from bride & groom in M'sia wedding by delivering rings to them in toy car

Lily the cat ring bearer.

September 12, 2023, 06:13 PM

Riot in Batam, 27 arrested

One demonstrator said that there were more than 1,000 people involved in the riot.

September 12, 2023, 06:01 PM

ITE student, 19, got over her fear of looking vulnerable, asked for help for school & work aspirations

A mentor encouraged her to open up and seek advice.

September 12, 2023, 05:58 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.