White smoke in MRT cabin due to air-con gas leak on train in operation since 1987

White smoke engulfed an MRT train at about 9:50pm on Sep. 7, forcing all passengers to disembark at City Hall MRT station.

The cause of the white smoke was due to a refrigerant gas leak.

A reader sent footage of the incident to Mothership, adding that the train on the East-West line was travelling from Raffles Place to City Hall.

Passengers can be seen trying to exit the train hurriedly amidst the white smoke, with some still seated, appearing confused.

The reader told Mothership that all passengers got out at City Hall station, and the train stopped for around five minutes before leaving.

Caused by refrigerant gas leak

In response to Mothership's queries, SMRT Trains president Lam Sheau Kai stated that the smoke was caused by a refrigerant gas leak from the air conditioning system.

"As a safety precaution, station staff safely disembarked all commuters on board the affected train and advised them to board the next train."

Lam said that SMRT staff did not receive reports of commuters requiring medical attention and added that the train service was running normally.

The train, which was a first-generation train which commenced service as early as 1987, was withdrawn from service.

Top photo via Mothership reader