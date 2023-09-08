Back

Man allegedly exposed himself to woman at West Coast Park, chased down by her husband, police report made

Police confirmed a report was lodged.

Belmont Lay | September 08, 2023, 06:35 PM

A man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman at West Coast Park was filmed and later chased down by the woman's husband.

Videos of the incident were shared by the woman's husband on TikTok.

What happened

A man dressed in a black t-shirt and short pants was seen walking away from the alleged victim, who had started filming the accused.

The act of the man flashing himself to the woman was not shown on video.

The accused and the victim were under a sheltered area in the park at that time in broad daylight.

The man could be seen moving away and covering his face as the woman filmed him.

The caption overlay at the start of the video claimed that the man who was being filmed had gone up to the woman and proceeded to "open his pants" to flash himself.

The woman was waiting there for her husband at that time.

Filmed running away

The next scene showed the man dressed in black running away.

This was after he was spotted in the vicinity of the park by the woman's husband.

The couple were travelling together in a vehicle on the road when they spotted the accused, who started to run away when he was identified.

The woman's husband, who was driving a truck, pulled over by the road and gave chase.

According to the time stamp of the dashcam video, the incident occurred at around 1:30pm on Sep. 3.

Confronted man in park

The video then showed the woman's husband confronting the accused in the park.

"What you doing just now? I got the video," the woman's husband said.

The accused, while walking away briskly, said, "Not me ah."

"Not you ah, my wife take the video," the victim's husband responded.

"I call police already," he added. "If not you, you wait."

"Why you scared, huh?"

In response to Mothership's queries, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and are looking into the matter.

Top photos via @fiziepj TikTok

