Back

Short thundery showers on most days in S'pore in 2nd half of Sep. 2023

You can stand under my umbrella, ella, ella, eh, eh, eh.

Winnie Li | September 15, 2023, 05:46 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Residents of Singapore: it's time to put your umbrella back into your bag.

More thundery showers are expected in the second half of September 2023, as compared to the first half of the month, said Meteorological Service Singapore in a Sep. 15 media advisory.

In the second fortnight of September 2023, the presence of a moist air mass and a slight weakening of low-level winds over Singapore and the surrounding region may bring wetter weather conditions to the little red dot.

Short-duration thundery showers are expected between the late morning and afternoon over parts of the island on most days.

Around the middle of the forecast period (i.e., Sep. 23 and 24), the regional convergence of winds may bring widespread, moderate to heavy thundery showers over Singapore in the afternoon on two or three days.

Overall, above-average rainfall is expected in the second half of September 2023.

For the month of September, the total rainfall is expected to be above average over most parts of the island.

34°C days still possible

While more showers are forecast in the coming fortnight, the daily maximum temperatures are still expected to range between 32°C and 34°C on most days.

On a few days, the daily maximum temperature could reach a high of slightly above 34°C.

Top image via Unsplash

M'sia motorcyclist allegedly tries twice to steal parts from another motorbike in S'pore condo carpark

That's one determined person.

September 16, 2023, 11:23 AM

13 southern parks in S'pore to be enhanced, including 3 'Destination Parks' with unique features

The planned Destination Parks are HortPark, Labrador Nature Park and West Coast Park.

September 16, 2023, 10:53 AM

New 2.2km section of Pasir Panjang Park connects it to West Coast Park, features 3 repurposed shipping container shelters

Great for cyclists and hikers.

September 16, 2023, 10:30 AM

NSF allegedly took over 2,300 photos & videos of men showering in SAF Commando camp

He reportedly visited the SMU campus to do the same thing as well.

September 16, 2023, 09:37 AM

Firsthand from Bugis: In this free choir, Filipino domestic helpers relive their childhood dreams of stardom

“So for these women, I think it’s important to show them that they are not only cleaners. They can also touch the lives of people, in different ways.”

September 16, 2023, 09:37 AM

I woke up at 3:30am to see dugongs in S'pore waters. I didn't, but it was still great.

Feels like you're not in Singapore.

September 16, 2023, 08:29 AM

Sea of people end up waiting on road on JB side of Causeway on Friday night

Causeway on Friday nights are no joke.

September 16, 2023, 04:23 AM

POV: F1 S'pore Grand Prix Day 1 with 88rising acts like Jackson Wang, Rich Brian & Bibi

88rising's debut stage in Singapore.

September 15, 2023, 08:09 PM

Artists involved in Marvel & DC Comics in S’pore for live drawing & exhibition

Free entry for all.

September 15, 2023, 07:22 PM

Pita Limjaroenrat resigns as Thailand's Move Forward party leader

He invited pop star Taylor Swift to return to Thailand to perform after the 2014 coup d'état cancelled her concert.

September 15, 2023, 07:06 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.