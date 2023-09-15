Short thundery showers on most days in S'pore in 2nd half of Sep. 2023

Residents of Singapore: it's time to put your umbrella back into your bag.

More thundery showers are expected in the second half of September 2023, as compared to the first half of the month, said Meteorological Service Singapore in a Sep. 15 media advisory.

In the second fortnight of September 2023, the presence of a moist air mass and a slight weakening of low-level winds over Singapore and the surrounding region may bring wetter weather conditions to the little red dot.

Short-duration thundery showers are expected between the late morning and afternoon over parts of the island on most days.

Around the middle of the forecast period (i.e., Sep. 23 and 24), the regional convergence of winds may bring widespread, moderate to heavy thundery showers over Singapore in the afternoon on two or three days.

Overall, above-average rainfall is expected in the second half of September 2023.

For the month of September, the total rainfall is expected to be above average over most parts of the island.

34°C days still possible

While more showers are forecast in the coming fortnight, the daily maximum temperatures are still expected to range between 32°C and 34°C on most days.

On a few days, the daily maximum temperature could reach a high of slightly above 34°C.

Top image via Unsplash