S'pore police arrest man, 26, for getting victim to transfer S$40,000 but not delivering 2nd-hand car

The police have arrested a 26-year-old man on Sep. 13, 2023 for his suspected involvement in a case of cheating involving the sale of second-hand cars.

On Sep. 11, the police received a report from a victim who had purportedly been cheated by an online seller who advertised for the sale of a car, a Volkswagen Polo, on Carousell.

The victim agreed on the selling price and the seller, Chan Jia We, told the victim to continue the conversation with him via WhatsApp.

The victim had purportedly made a downpayment of S$40,000 through PayNow transfer to an alleged finance company.

The seller was at Block 5 Delta Avenue in Bukit Merah when he allegedly deceived the victim, charge sheet showed.

After the payment was made, Chan became uncontactable and the car was undelivered.

Through follow-up investigations, officers from Central Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him on Sep. 13.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man may be involved in other similar cheating cases.

The man was charged in court on Sep. 15 with cheating.

The offence carries an imprisonment term of up to 10 years and a fine.

The Singapore Police Force advised members of the public that if the price is too good to be true, it probably is.

