S'pore-JB KTMB train tickets for Chinese New Year eve 2024 sold out in less than a day

The super popular train tickets from Singapore to Johor Bahru, Malaysia for Chinese New Year eve on Feb. 9, 2024 were sold out in less than a day after they went on sale recently on Aug. 30, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Malaysian rail operator KTMB, or Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad, announced in July that it would allow commuters to book tickets six months in advance.

Shin Min found that all tickets for both Chinese New Year Eve and the day before were sold out.

Tickets for Feb. 7, 2024 morning were in limited supply.

All tickets for Feb. 8 and 9 were sold out.

Feb. 12 and 13 tickets back to Singapore were also selling out.

Only tickets for trains before 8am were left at one point.

By Sep. 5, tickets on least 37 trains departing for Johor Bahru in the three days leading up to Chinese New Year 2024 were all gone.

Assuming 320 passengers per train departure, about 11,000 tickets were estimated to have been sold in total.

However, this figure is miniscule when compared to the total number of people crossing the border on average per day by bus and other vehicles, which can be upwards of 300,000.

A woman whom Shin Min interviewed said she would rather buy a train ticket early as an option to head back to Melaka, rather than be stuck in the Causeway jam, even though she has not figured out the remaining part of her journey yet.

Top photo via Shin Min Daily News