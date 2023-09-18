Toast Box takes over Old Tiong Bahru Bak Kut Teh shop at Seng Poh Road

A new Toast Box outlet selling Teochew fish soup, in addition to its usual menu, will be taking over the premises of the Old Tiong Bahru Bak Kut Teh along Seng Poh Road.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the new outlet, which is currently under renovation, is expected to start operations in October 2023.

It will be situated approximately 1km away from Toast Box at Tiong Bahru Plaza, the brand's other outlet in the neighbourhood.

Earlier in July, Old Tiong Bahru Bak Kut Teh bid farewell to its customers after serving them for more than 30 years.

The owner of the eatery, Judy Tay, explained with a heavy heart that she had to close down her business because there was no one to take over.

New outlet will sell Teochew fish soup

According to a sign pasted on the partition wall, the First Street Teochew fish soup will also be setting up a stall at the new Toast Box outlet as it is looking for stall assistants.

Founded in 1988, the fish soup hawker first started out at Upper Serangoon Road before a deal with the BreadTalk Group brought the queue to BreadTalk IHQ's Food Republic as well.

Toast Box is also owned by the BreadTalk Group.

Mothership has reached out to the BreadTalk Group for comments and will update this article if the company replies.

Toast Box also took over Music Book Room

In June 2023, Toast Box announced it would be opening a new outlet in Bras Basah Complex, taking over the premises of Music Book Room, which announced in February 2023 that it would be closed permanently.

Speaking to Mothership, the owner of the bookstore, Tan Lay Hui, 71, shared that she decided to close down her business, which she had run for 43 years, because she no longer had the energy to refurbish the entire store to keep up with the latest developments in the retail industry.

To pay tribute to its predecessor, the new Toast Box outlet retained the Music Book Room's facade, signage, flooring, and ceiling.

It also added wooden interiors, furniture, vinyl records, an antique gramophone, and a piano to amplify the outlet's music-inspired theme.

Top image via Shin Min Daily News