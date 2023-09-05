Back

Timezone at Jurong Point now has child-friendly bumper cars

Fasiha Nazren | September 05, 2023, 11:17 AM

Timezone at Jurong Point has launched a fleet of 10 maxi drift bumper cars.

According to the arcade chain, this is the first set of maxi drift bumper cars in Singapore.

Visitors can drift the bumper cars on an 11m by 20m track located within the arcade.

Photo from Timezone.

Photo from Timezone.

The child-friendly bumper car can seat up to two passengers and is fitted with a steel base and safety belts.

Passengers will have full control of the speed and direction by hitting or releasing the accelerator.

The ride lasts approximately three minutes and costs S$12 per ride.

Here are some promotions you can enjoy from now till Sep. 10, 2023:

  • Receive S$80 game credits + one drift car pass with only S$40

  • Receive S$120 game credits + two drift car pass with only S$60

Over 130 games

Timezone opened its Jurong Point outlet in September 2022, making it the second largest Timezone venue in the West, after Westgate.

The arcade has over 130 games, with newly launched ones like the following:

Break the Plate

Photo from Timezone.

Over the Edge

Photo from Timezone.

Hyper Cross

Photo from Timezone.

Top image from Timezone.

