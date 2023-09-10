The Line Restaurant at Shangri-La Hotel hygiene grade downgraded from 'A' to 'C'

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has downgraded the food hygiene grade of The Line Restaurant at Shangri-la Hotel from “A” to “C” with effect from Sep. 8, 2023.

A total of 10 people were reported to have developed gastroenteritis symptoms after consuming food prepared at the restaurant at Orange Grove Road on Dec. 26, 2022.

Two of them were hospitalised.

A joint investigation by the Ministry of Health and SFA was conducted following the incident.

No hygiene lapses were identified during the inspection on Dec. 30, 2022.

However, SFA will be taking enforcement action against the licensee for selling unclean food.

SFA has adjusted the food hygiene grade of the establishment from “A” to “C” with effect from Sep. 8, 2023.

The grade will be reviewed in 12 months.

The premises will also be kept under surveillance.

The release by SFA added: "Food business operators are reminded to adhere to good food safety processes."

"Good hygiene practices such as the washing of hands before handling food can greatly reduce the incidence of gastroenteritis when adopted by all key stakeholders, including the industry and public."

