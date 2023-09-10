Club21 & Jackson Wang's streetwear label TEAM WANG hosting party in S’pore on Sep. 13

Jackson Wang's clothing brand TEAM WANG design will be holding an exclusive party with Club21 and UOB.

The party will be held to celebrate TEAM WANG design's THE ORIGINAL 1 collection, which features a series of all-black athleisure wear.

Here's how to get an invite:

From Sep. 1 to 10, 2023, UOB credit and debit card members can get a chance to vin one invite to the party with every S$300 spent at Club21 stores.

Here's a list of Club21 stores:

Alternatively, you can also sign up for a UOB Credit Card at Level 2, VOCO Orchard Singapore.

UOB reserve card members can spend a minimum of S$1,000 at Club21 stores to redeem an invite.

Each card member can redeem up to a maximum of two invites.

50 winners will be selected and notified by Sep. 12 via email or call.

The list of raffle winners will also be published on Club21's website.

On an unrelated note, Wang will be coming to Singapore to perform at the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2023.

He will be performing on Day 1, which falls on Sep. 15, alongside fellow 88rising artists Rich Brian and NIKI.

Top photo via Club21 x UOB and Instagram