Tan Kin Lian supporters remain optimistic after he gets 14% sample count votes

The PE2023 sample count saw Tharman Shanmugaratnam tentatively leading by a wide margin.

In the sample count, Tharman received 70 per cent, while his opponents Ng Kok Song and Tan Kin Lian received 16 per cent and 14 per cent respectively.

Some Tan Kin Lian supporters, however, clung on to hope.

Many of them took to Tan's supporters' Telegram chat to assure themselves and others that the results of the sample count was not yet written in stone.

"Sample count is only sample," voiced one person — a sentiment that seemed to be echoed by many others in the chat.

"TKL will win in the real count," one more supporter wrote.

Some were not on Tan's side

Among Tan's supporters, there were also some "naysayers" in the chat, who voiced their support for Tharman.

"Delulu is the solulu," said another, referring to Tan's supporters.

The chat admin has since purged the chat of anti-Tan Kin Lian sentiments by banning such users and deleting their messages.

Ng Kok Song has conceded defeat

Ng Kok Song, who is leading Tan in the sample count, has conceded defeat.

Ng added that "the result is clear" and there is no need to wait a few more hours in order to get the final result.

When asked by the media if he was conceding, Tan said he would do so only when the final results are out.

Top images via Mothership and Tan Kin Lian supporters Telegram chat