Swee Choon Tim Sum opening 24-hour outlet at Changi Airport T2 by end of Sep. 2023

Swee Choon Tim Sum is opening a 24-hour outlet at arrival hall of Changi Airport Terminal 2.

It is to cater to travellers and locals round the clock.

The 62-year-old dim sum institution's newest branch is slated to open by end-September 2023.

The new premises can seat 70 diners and serve Hong Kong and Shanghai-style dim sum round the clock.

In collaboration with Creamier, the new outlet will sell Hong Kong milk tea gelato.

To celebrate the inauguration of this 24-hour outlet, Swee Choon is offering the first 600 patrons who spend a minimum of S$10 a limited-edition NETS card preloaded with S$5.

The chain eatery at Jalan Besar, under the leadership of third-generation owner Ernest Ting, has opened other outlets at Ang Mo Kio and Serangoon.

All photos via Swee Choon Tim Sum