Swee Choon Tim Sum opening 24-hour outlet at Changi Airport T2 by end of Sep. 2023

Swee Choon Tim Sum is opening a 24-hour outlet at arrival hall of Changi Airport Terminal 2.
It is to cater to travellers and locals round the clock.
The 62-year-old dim sum institution's newest branch is slated to open by end-September 2023.
The new premises can seat 70 diners and serve Hong Kong and Shanghai-style dim sum round the clock.
In collaboration with Creamier, the new outlet will sell Hong Kong milk tea gelato.
To celebrate the inauguration of this 24-hour outlet, Swee Choon is offering the first 600 patrons who spend a minimum of S$10 a limited-edition NETS card preloaded with S$5.
The chain eatery at Jalan Besar, under the leadership of third-generation owner Ernest Ting, has opened other outlets at Ang Mo Kio and Serangoon.
All photos via Swee Choon Tim Sum
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.