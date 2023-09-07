Sushi-GO opens 3rd outlet in Marina Square, offers S$4.99 kaisen dons on Sep. 12 & 13

Sushi-GO has opened its third outlet in Marina Square.
Like its previous outlets, the new outlet boasts a futuristic decor with its signature GO-Bots that deliver food straight to diners' tables.
The new outlet has over 150 items on the menu, including store-exclusive items like the following Petite Kaisen Don:
Amaebi Yukke Don (S$10.90)
This rice dish is inspired by yukhoe, a Korean raw meat dish.
It features sushi rice, sweet shrimp, onsen egg and yukke sauce.
Atsugiri Salmon Ikura Don (S$13.90)
Norwegian salmon slices, salmon roe and crab salad on sushi rice.
Butsugiri Salmon Mentai Don (S$12.90)
Seared salmon with mentai mayo on sushi rice.
Negitoro Tekka Don (S$9.90)
Marinated tuna pieces, minced fatty tuna and green onions on sushi rice.
S$4.99 kaisen don promotion
As part of its grand opening, Sushi-GO is offering all its Petite Kaisen Don for S$4.99 each.
This deal is only available at the Marina Square outlet from Sep. 12 to 13, 2023.
Sushi-GO @ Marina Square
6 Raffles Blvd #02-277 Marina Square, Singapore 039594
Opening hours:
- Mondays-Fridays, 11:30am to 1opm (last order 9:30pm)
- Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays, 11am to 10pm (last order 9:30pm)
Top image from Sushi-GO.
