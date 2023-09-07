Sushi-GO opens 3rd outlet in Marina Square, offers S$4.99 kaisen dons on Sep. 12 & 13

Sushi-GO has opened its third outlet in Marina Square.

Like its previous outlets, the new outlet boasts a futuristic decor with its signature GO-Bots that deliver food straight to diners' tables.

The new outlet has over 150 items on the menu, including store-exclusive items like the following Petite Kaisen Don:

Amaebi Yukke Don (S$10.90)

This rice dish is inspired by yukhoe, a Korean raw meat dish.

It features sushi rice, sweet shrimp, onsen egg and yukke sauce.

Atsugiri Salmon Ikura Don (S$13.90)

Norwegian salmon slices, salmon roe and crab salad on sushi rice.

Butsugiri Salmon Mentai Don (S$12.90)

Seared salmon with mentai mayo on sushi rice.

Negitoro Tekka Don (S$9.90)

Marinated tuna pieces, minced fatty tuna and green onions on sushi rice.

S$4.99 kaisen don promotion

As part of its grand opening, Sushi-GO is offering all its Petite Kaisen Don for S$4.99 each.

This deal is only available at the Marina Square outlet from Sep. 12 to 13, 2023.

Sushi-GO @ Marina Square

6 Raffles Blvd #02-277 Marina Square, Singapore 039594

Opening hours:

Mondays-Fridays, 11:30am to 1opm (last order 9:30pm)

Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays, 11am to 10pm (last order 9:30pm)

Top image from Sushi-GO.