3 teen boys, 17, arrested for stealing motorcycle at Pasir Ris St 12

The police have arrested three teenagers, aged 17 years old, for their suspected involvement in a case of theft of a motorcycle in Pasir Ris.

According to charge sheets, the three boys allegedly stole a Yamaha Sniper motorcycle valued at about S$8,500 on Sep. 13 at about 2pm.

The incident took place at the Block 199A Pasir Ris Street 12 multi-storey car park.

On Sep. 15, the police were alerted to a case of a motorcycle being stolen from the car park.

Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras and closed-circuit television (CCTV), officers from Bedok Police Division established the identity of the three teenagers and arrested them on the same day.

The stolen motorcycle and helmet were also recovered.

One of the three teenagers has been charged in court on Sep. 18 with theft of a motor vehicle.

The offence carries an imprisonment term of up to seven years and a fine.

He also faces charges for riding a motorcycle without a valid Class 2B driving license and without valid insurance.

Police investigations against the two other teenagers are ongoing.

Top photos via Carousell & Google Maps