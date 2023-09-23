Back

S'pore police busts love scam syndicate, prevents at least S$115,000 loss of a victim

Nine people have been arrested so far.

Khine Zin Htet | September 23, 2023, 11:46 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The police have arrested two men and two women, aged 32 to 51, for their suspected involvement in money laundering criminal proceeds from scam victims.

They are believed to be part of a syndicate involved in love scams.

In a press release, the police said that their arrests prevented further monetary loss of at least S$115,000 by a victim.

The police also seized electronic devices from the syndicate members as well as recovered cash amounting to S$80,600.

Photo from Singapore Police Force

Photo from Singapore Police Force

Photo from Singapore Police Force

Out of the four arrested, the 51-year-old man and 50-year-old woman will be charged in court on Sep. 23, 2023.

The offence of money laundering under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act carries an imprisonment term of up to 10 years, a fine of up to S$500,000, or both.

The police have previously apprehended other members allegedly from the same syndicate involved in scam cases between August and September 2023, with losses amounting to at least S$370,000.

Two men were charged in court on Sep. 19 and 22, while another man and two women have been assisting with investigations.

In their press release, the police advised members of the public to:

  • Exercise caution when befriending strangers online.

  • Never send money to people whom you do not know or have not met in person before.

  • Never share your Internet banking credentials or One Time Passwords (OTPs)

  • Reject requests to use your personal bank accounts to receive and transfer money for others

Top photo from Singapore Police Force

Despite autism, S’porean youth is a 6-time bowling champion who plays the piano & does sand art

Against all odds.

September 23, 2023, 11:55 AM

Firsthand from Kallang: Maids & migrant workers transform disused open field into volleyball carnival every Sunday

No washrooms or water points nearby, but the migrant workers make do.

September 23, 2023, 10:39 AM

S'pore woman lied to police that colleagues sexually assaulted, raped her, as she wanted ride home

She admitted to lying two days later, when police interviewed her again.

September 22, 2023, 06:43 PM

Sultan of Johor, next in line to be M'sia's Agong, touts S'pore-Johor Special Economic Zone

The terms of reference for the Singapore-Johor special economic zone will be discussed at the upcoming Singapore-Malaysia Leaders' Retreat.

September 22, 2023, 06:26 PM

foodpanda retrenches Asia-Pacific staff amid rumoured sale to Grab

Third round of retrenchments in slightly over a year.

September 22, 2023, 06:14 PM

Le Le's farewell: 40% off River Wonders 1 adult & 1 child admission bundle from Oct. 6-31

Le Le's last day in the exhibit will be on Nov. 20.

September 22, 2023, 06:04 PM

Maliki Osman visits S'pore-style hawker centre in New York, spends over S$250 on hawker food

How much would you pay for a taste of home overseas?

September 22, 2023, 05:44 PM

Bedok stall selling fried chicken with rice at S$0.20 on Sep. 23 & 24

Limited to 1,200 sets per day.

September 22, 2023, 05:01 PM

Queues in Orchard form as early as 4:30pm on Thursday for iPhone 15 release on Friday

Expected.

September 22, 2023, 04:11 PM

S$2.4 billion from S'pore's first sovereign green bond to go to Jurong Region Line & Cross Island Line

Financing green infrastructure.

September 22, 2023, 03:58 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.