S'pore police busts love scam syndicate, prevents at least S$115,000 loss of a victim

The police have arrested two men and two women, aged 32 to 51, for their suspected involvement in money laundering criminal proceeds from scam victims.

They are believed to be part of a syndicate involved in love scams.

In a press release, the police said that their arrests prevented further monetary loss of at least S$115,000 by a victim.

The police also seized electronic devices from the syndicate members as well as recovered cash amounting to S$80,600.

Out of the four arrested, the 51-year-old man and 50-year-old woman will be charged in court on Sep. 23, 2023.

The offence of money laundering under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act carries an imprisonment term of up to 10 years, a fine of up to S$500,000, or both.

The police have previously apprehended other members allegedly from the same syndicate involved in scam cases between August and September 2023, with losses amounting to at least S$370,000.

Two men were charged in court on Sep. 19 and 22, while another man and two women have been assisting with investigations.

In their press release, the police advised members of the public to:

Exercise caution when befriending strangers online.

Never send money to people whom you do not know or have not met in person before.

Never share your Internet banking credentials or One Time Passwords (OTPs)

Reject requests to use your personal bank accounts to receive and transfer money for others

Top photo from Singapore Police Force