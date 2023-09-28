S'porean mother & daughter arrested in the Philippines for allegedly smuggling cocaine

A Singaporean mother and daughter were arrested for allegedly smuggling cocaine into the Philippines on Sep. 28.

Siti Aishah Awang, 63, and her daughter Alaviyah Hanaffe, 39, were caught at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport for supposedly smuggling 14.36kg of cocaine, worth 76.1 million pesos (S$1.83 million), according to Manila Times.

Cocaine concealed in the guise of gifts

According to CNN Philippines, the Singaporeans were flying in from Doha, Qatar, and were detained at the airport in Manila at 1 am on Sep. 28.

Based on updates released by the Philippines Bureau of Customs (BoC), the duo were apprehended after the authorities profiled arriving customers. The white powdery substance was later confirmed to be cocaine.

After conducting X-ray inspection and a thorough physical examination, the Philippines authorities found hundreds of pellets containing cocaine that were stuffed in the packaging of cookies and chips as "gifts".

The cocaine was concealed in various packages like cylindrical containers, biscuit tins, canisters, and boxes placed under their luggage, The Manila Times reported.

The two women and the drugs are now under the custody of the Philippines Drug Enforcement Agency for further investigation.

'We don't know anything'

According to The Straits Times, Siti told the media, "I don’t know anything, because they said that this one is... nothing illegal.”

Alaviyah, who had her face covered, reportedly said, "My mum already said that she doesn’t know anything. She doesn’t know what does it contain. That’s it. Thank you so much."

Top image from Ninoy Aquino International Airport Facebook page.

This article powered by Airalo's 10GB e-SIMs allows us to stay connected with our audience 24/7.