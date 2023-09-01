Little girl shouts 'Tharman' whenever father says 'Ng Kok Song'

A young girl in Singapore has a clear preference on who should become Singapore's future President — Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

Tharman vs. Ng

In a TikTok uploaded by her father Faisal Marican (@01fhm), the girl, Amara, got into a brief shouting match with her father over another presidential candidate, Ng Kok Song.

The video began with Faisal saying Ng's name.

Amara responded with a death stare, before retaliating and shouting Tharman's name.

This launched a shouting match between the two, where the father-daughter pair each took turns shouting Ng and Tharman's names respectively.

The little girl grew increasingly more vexed, stomping her feet on the ground to get her point across.

The match reached a crescendo towards the end of the video and Amara appeared to have gotten the final say.

Overheard parents arguing

Many commenters were tickled after watching Faisal's video, commenting that they found Amara both cute and intelligent.

Several tagged Tharman in the comments, hoping that he would notice Amara.

But how did little Amara become so familiar with the 2023 Singapore presidential elections and the candidates?

According to Faisal's reply to commenters, she apparently overheard Faisal and his wife arguing over the presidential candidates while they were in the car.

Top image screenshot from @01fhm/TikTok