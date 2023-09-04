S'porean Danelle Tan scores hat-trick in Dortmund's 13-0 win

Danelle Tan, an 18-year-old Singaporean, scored a hat-trick during Borussia Dortmund's (BVB) women's team match against DJK Spvgg Herten on Sep. 3, 2023.

BVB demolished DJK Spvgg Herten with a 13-0 score, where Tan scored the fourth, seventh and 10th goals of the game in the 42nd, 57th and 64th minutes, reported CNA.

She also made three assists.

Tan made history by being the first Singaporean and Asian to join BVB's women's team.

Her one-year contract with the team began in July 2023, and she joined the team for pre-season training before the start of the season in August 2023.

Tan was also the first female Singaporean to play in a European league, where she made her debut for the London Bees on Feb. 5, 2023.

Speaking to Mothership in June 2023, Tan shared how it was an "amazing opportunity" to join BV and that she was "truly blessed and privileged to land this".

Top photos via Danelle Tan/Instagram