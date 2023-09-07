Back

Shrek-themed Crocs could drop in Sep. 2023

I'm a believer.

Julia Yee | September 07, 2023, 06:25 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Somebody once told us that Crocs will be launching all-new Shrek clogs very soon.

Several outlets were said to have revealed that the shoe brand is collaborating with the franchise to produce this fashion statement:

Image via Pop Crave/Twitter

For its all-star rendition, the classic clogs silhouette has been adapted to feature its namesake's patented slime-green hue, freckled patterning, and nose and ears attachments.

Although the company has yet to officially announce the ogre shoes, they're rumoured to appear on Crocs' website this September, according to CNA.

They'll supposedly be priced at US$60 (S$82).

Exciting stuff, considering the inroads that both Crocs and "Shrek" have made in pop culture.

Images via Etsy and Imgur

Mothership has reached out to Crocs for more details.

Related story

Top image via Pop Crave

Onan Road Karipap shop, opened in 1942, closing down on Sep. 10, 2023

It has been an institution.

September 07, 2023, 05:55 PM

‘You never know when it might be the last time you see someone’: 4 S’pore healthcare workers on why they do what they do

It’s sometimes a thankless, yet fulfilling job.

September 07, 2023, 05:30 PM

Someone bid highest-ever S$6,810/month rental for Newton Food Centre hawker stall

It beat the next highest bid of S$5,047.

September 07, 2023, 04:41 PM

S'porean cyclist, 32, who jumped on car bonnet in East Coast, charged with harassment instead of rash act

She is accused of using threatening behaviour towards the driver of the car she jumped on.

September 07, 2023, 04:34 PM

An air-con may be the most important home purchase a S’porean can make. Make sure you get the right one.

Stay frosty.

September 07, 2023, 04:31 PM

Meta co-founder Eduardo Saverin is S'pore's richest person with S$21.8 billion net worth

The position was previously held by Li Xiting, who fell to third place.

September 07, 2023, 03:29 PM

British man, 55, charged for allegedly triggering Bugis condo-hotel fire alarm while drunk

Preliminary investigations showed he had a dispute with the security officers.

September 07, 2023, 02:24 PM

S.H.E's Selina Jen gives birth to baby boy

Congrats!

September 07, 2023, 02:08 PM

S'pore woman, 101, sells snacks & toys at Beauty World Centre

Respect.

September 07, 2023, 02:05 PM

Workers' Party MP Faisal Manap back serving Kaki Bukit residents at Meet-the-People session

Back to work.

September 07, 2023, 11:26 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.