I’m all about savings & here’s how I intend to conquer the Shopee 9.9 sale

In every friend group, there always seems to be a friend that says “just walk lah.”

In my friend groups, I’m that friend.

From Somerset to Dhoby Ghaut or the length of two bus-stops to my friend’s place, walking helps me to wind down.

But more importantly, it helps me to save a little moo-lah.

Speaking about savings, I only shop when there is a sale and I make sure to jio my friends so we all get to enjoy the lobang.

I wouldn’t call myself a miser, but when it comes to money, who doesn’t enjoy saving more?

So allow me to share some nifty shopping tips for you to maximise your savings this 9.9.

1. Cashback because why not?

I’ve received a lot of flak from my friends in the past for not having a credit card because of the cashback it offers.

However, I’ve since grown wiser - at least in “girl math” terms.

If you haven’t heard of the phrase “girl math”, it simply means that not having a credit card is unwise.

Allow me to explain:

Right now, Shopee is offering up to S$300 cashback during their 9.9 sale.

One way that “girl math” applies here, would be for us to spend so that we get the most of the cashback available.

Essentially, if there’s cashback and you’re not maximising it, you’re missing out. So you should start pre-claiming your S$300 cashback now.

If it helps, Shopee also has stackable 12 per cent brand vouchers for you to enjoy even greater savings.

But like any wise adult would say, “spend responsibly.”

2. Vouchers aplenty

While we’re on the topic of vouchers, you’ll be glad to know that Shopee is offering a lot of vouchers.

By a lot, I mean A. LOT.

Tune in to the various Shopee Lives lined up to snag as many vouchers as you can, including 30 per cent off vouchers:

9.9 Countdown Livestream with Mayiduo on Sep. 8 at 11:30pm

9.9 Super Shopping Day Livestream with Xiaxue on Sep. 9, 8pm to 9:30pm with shoppers exclusive deals

Direct Shopee Live from Italy on Sep. 9 with luxury items from Gucci, Dior, Loewe, YSL, Prada, and Chloé on Premiummall 12am to 2am 11am to 3pm 4pm to 6pm 8:30pm to 11:59pm



As if these vouchers aren’t enough, make sure to visit Shopee’s socials (@shopeesg) to collect super secret 9.9 vouchers.

The vouchers will be available on Sep. 9 at 9am and 9pm, so set your alarm clocks.

3. Giveaways, my passion

When it comes to giveaways, you can count on me to participate.

It’s a free chance to win something with little effort, so why not?

Shopee is holding a giveaway with Prudential during its 9.9 Super Shopping Day.

The prize? S$100,000 in cash.

This is Shopee’s biggest cash giveaway yet, and here’s how you can participate:

Sign up for the giveaway here Make one purchase on Shopee on Sep. 9

That’s it.

Shopee will then select one winner at random, who will be announced on Sep. 19, 12pm.

4. Savings, savings, savings

In Chinese, there’s a phrase that goes “重要的事情说三遍”.

It basically means that you repeat important information thrice, which explains the header.

If you haven’t noticed, there’s a unifying theme throughout this article – how to save more.

In the Shopee-verse, this translates to buying more and saving more.

Keep your eyes peeled for Shopee’s super deals this 9.9, because they’ll be offering the lowest price deals.

To aid you in the process, here’s a few super deals which are currently “chilling” in my cart.

Roborock’s new S8 Pro Ultra for a hands-free cleaning experience, perfect for any busy bees. Add to cart here.

Hinomi’s best selling H1 Pro Chair to complete your home office setup. Add to cart here.

Medicube’s ever-popular Age-R Booster-H, because what better time to restock my skincare stash than now? Add to cart here .

Carlsberg Danish Pilsner Beer, a classic must-have for chill stay-in nights and house parties. Add to cart here.

Shop all these and more at Shopee’s 9.9 Super Shopping Day here.

You can supercharge your savings further with a S$300 Shopee voucher pack by signing up for a Mari Savings Account from Sep. 9 to 11 and deposit S$1,000 to qualify.

Click here to find out more.

MariBank is a digital bank that’s a wholly owned subsidiary of Sea Limited. It’s licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and insured up to S$75k by the Singapore Deposit Insurance Corporation (SDIC).

This sponsored article by Shopee made this writer want to shop more and save more at Shopee’s 9.9 Super Shopping Day.

Cover photo courtesy of Shopee.