Shanti Pereira talks to DPM Wong about her 'identity crisis' after historic 2015 SEA Games gold medal

Eight years after they first met, Singapore sprint queen Shanti Pereira caught up with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, sharing the ups and downs of her career and her outlook towards success and failure.

Filmed in June 2023, Pereira was hot off her wins at the 2023 SEA Games, where she retained her 200m crown and won her first gold in the 100m sprint.

The video of Wong and Pereira casually strolling on a running track next to the National Stadium was uploaded to YouTube on Sep. 4, 2023.

Change in perspective

Pereira shared that after the first time she met Wong in 2015, she went through many ups and downs.

In 2015, Pereira ended Singapore's 42-year drought, winning the first gold medal in the 200m women's sprint.

Following that, she felt she was succumbing to "self-pressure" and had to "keep up with that status".

"In reality, I really didn't have to focus on that; I just had to focus on myself."

Listen to those who matter

When asked by Wong what advice she would give young people who are going through dry spells, Pereira said that they should listen to the people whose opinions matter.

"At least for me, I found out that my problem was that I was listening to people that didn't even matter to me... People who matter are my support system... and that's all that matters."

She added that at the end of the day, it is about accepting that your journey differs from others'.

"Sometimes it takes a while for you to get to where you want to be, and it means you have to go through years of failures," she said.

Through her failures, Pereira shared that she never felt like giving up, but she was unsure what to do, which led to a "very big identity crisis situation," and she could not get out of it.

Focus on your own journey

Speaking from experience, Pereira said that it did not matter what others were doing; it was her own journey.

"You just need to push your mind back to your own path... Life works in very funny, mysterious ways, but at the end of it, you figure it out."

Continuously smashing records

Since June 2023, Pereira has won numerous titles and broke new records.

Most recently, Pereira set a new 200m national record on Aug. 23 at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

She clocked 22.56 seconds to finish second in her heat and booked a spot in the 200m semi-finals.

While she did not advance to the finals, Pereira became the first Singaporean to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics in the 200m race.

Top photos via Lawrence Wong/YouTube