Shanmugam & Vivian sue Lee Hsien Yang in S'pore High Court for defamation

Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan have filed a suit in the High Court against Lee Hsien Yang for defamation.

According to the hearing list on Singapore's judiciary's website, the suit is scheduled for a case conference on Sep. 5, 2023.

Both ministers are represented by a team of lawyers from Davinder Singh Chambers led by senior counsel Davinder Singh.

According to an explainer of civil court procedures on the judiciary's website, after the originating claim is accepted at the High Court, the issued writ must be served on Lee as soon as possible, even if he's overseas, through means and methods as provided by the Rules of Court.

If Lee does not respond within a stipulated timeframe, the claimants can apply for the courts to enter a default judgment, meaning they would be successful in their claims by default.

The High Court usually deals with cases where the amount claimed exceeds S$250,000.

Background

On Jun. 27, the ministers said that Lee had defamed them.

https://mothership.sg/2023/07/shanmugam-vivian-threaten-sue-lee-hsien-yang/

Top photos via K Shanmugam, Vivian Balakrishnan & People's Progress Party/Facebook