Sengkang General Hospital patient waits 2 hours for painkillers, ends up ordering it on foodpanda

The hospital maintained that it had provided the man with appropriate care.

Joshua Lee | September 20, 2023, 02:19 PM

A patient at Sengkang General Hospital had to resort to ordering painkillers on foodpanda after he waited too long for the dispensary to provide it.

Hamid Osman, who goes by the TikTok handle @jombadok, posted a video of his experience on Sep. 13.

As he filmed himself heading to the ground floor to receive his foodpanda order, the man explained that he had been waiting "almost two hours" for his painkiller medication.

He decided not to wait any longer and ordered his medication through foodpanda.

"Can you imagine... asking for Panadol and I cannot get the medicine from a first-world hospital... it is really ridiculous," he said in the TikTok video.

Since the foodpanda rider could not enter the hospital, Hamid had to proceed to the ground floor to collect the medication himself.

As he approached the foodpanda rider, Hamid asked the rider to "show what I ordered".

The rider, looking a little confused, replied, "Panadol and Pocari (Sweat)."

When Hamid explained that he had waiting for two hours for Panadol from the hospital, the rider exclaimed, "What?!"

Addressing the camera again as he walked back, Hamid said, "So this is how good ah, Sengkang (General) Hospital is."

"This is really ridiculous. This is bloody ridiculous," he said.

Hamid told AsiaOne that he was admitted for gangrene and an ulcer on his foot.

He had requested painkiller medication from hospital staff because he was experiencing pain in his right heel.

@jombadok Cannot get Panadol at Sengkang Hospital #viraltiktok #viraltiktoksg #sgtiktok #fypシ #fyp #viral ♬ original sound - Jom Badok Nation

SKH: Sorry the patient did not have comfortable experience

On Sep. 18, Sengkang General Hospital responded that Hamid's care team "rendered the appropriate care based on his condition during his hospital stay".

"We are sorry that the patient felt he did not have a comfortable experience," said the hospital in a Facebook post.

The hospital said it is committed to attending to every patient in a timely manner.

"In the case of a new admission, all medications must be approved by the doctor for patient safety and ordered through the system for record purposes."

It added that patients with less acute conditions may "sometimes experience longer waiting times compared to those who are being treated for serious urgent and life-threatening emergencies".

Top images: @jombadok/TikTok

