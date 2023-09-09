Back

Sembawang cafe serves mini croissants with milk, equivalent to 2 regular croissants

Too cute.

Fasiha Nazren | September 09, 2023, 01:56 PM

You've seen larger-than-life croissants.

Now you're about to see a bunch of tiny ones.

Located in Sembawang is a hole-in-the-wall cafe Nicher that specialises in croissants.

Recently, the bakery launched possibly the tiniest croissants ever made.

A mini croissant compared to a regular croissant. Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Mini croissants

These mini croissants are served with milk and are meant to be eaten like cereal.

At S$9.50 per set, a serving of these mini croissants is equivalent to two regular croissants.

One can also opt for oat milk at an additional S$0.50.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

If you're wondering what it tastes like, it is pleasantly buttery, and crispy and doesn't get soggy from the milk instantly.

It is best shared between two people though, because it can fill you up really quickly.

Apart from mini croissants, Nicher also serves a variety of regular-sized croissants ranging between S$4 and S$5.50.

Here's a look at some of the croissants:

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Almond croissant (S$5)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Topped with chopped almonds, icing sugar and filled with almond filling.

Mango passionfruit croissant (S$5.50)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Filled with mango passionfruit filling.

Raspberry croissant (S$5.50)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Filled with raspberry filling.

Matcha white chocolate croissant (S$5.50)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Filled with matcha and white chocolate cream.

@mothership.nova The mini 🥐 were too cute to eat… but we ate it anyway 🤪 Nicher 📍: 60 Springside Walk, 01-08, S786020 ⏰: Mondays to Saturdays, 11am to 5pm, closed on Sundays 🍴: Mini croissants + milk S$9.50 Mango passionfruit croissant S$5.50 Matcha white chocolate croissant S$5.50 Raspberry croissant S$5.50 #fyp #sgtiktok #croissant #minicroissant #tiktokfoodfest ♬ universe (sped up) - thuy

Nicher

60 Springside Walk #01-08 Singapore 786020

Opening hours: 11am to 5pm on Mondays - Saturdays, closed on Sundays.

Top image by Fasiha Nazren.

Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at [email protected].

