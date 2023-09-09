Sembawang cafe serves mini croissants with milk, equivalent to 2 regular croissants

You've seen larger-than-life croissants.

Now you're about to see a bunch of tiny ones.

Located in Sembawang is a hole-in-the-wall cafe Nicher that specialises in croissants.

Recently, the bakery launched possibly the tiniest croissants ever made.

Mini croissants

These mini croissants are served with milk and are meant to be eaten like cereal.

At S$9.50 per set, a serving of these mini croissants is equivalent to two regular croissants.

One can also opt for oat milk at an additional S$0.50.

If you're wondering what it tastes like, it is pleasantly buttery, and crispy and doesn't get soggy from the milk instantly.

It is best shared between two people though, because it can fill you up really quickly.

Apart from mini croissants, Nicher also serves a variety of regular-sized croissants ranging between S$4 and S$5.50.

Here's a look at some of the croissants:

Almond croissant (S$5)

Topped with chopped almonds, icing sugar and filled with almond filling.

Mango passionfruit croissant (S$5.50)

Filled with mango passionfruit filling.

Raspberry croissant (S$5.50)

Filled with raspberry filling.

Matcha white chocolate croissant (S$5.50)

Filled with matcha and white chocolate cream.

Nicher

60 Springside Walk #01-08 Singapore 786020

Opening hours: 11am to 5pm on Mondays - Saturdays, closed on Sundays.

Top image by Fasiha Nazren.