Elite SCDF personnel climb 40m tower crane in Tuas to lower man in stretcher

The man was unwell and unable to come down on his own.

Belmont Lay | September 04, 2023, 03:13 AM

A man, who was working on top of a tower crane approximately 40m in the air and was feeling unwell and unable to climb down on his own, was rescued by the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

The incident occurred on Sep. 3 at the Tuas Water Reclamation Plant at 71A Tuas Nexus Drive at 2:25pm.

The SCDF firefighters and specialists from the elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) were activated for a height rescue operation at the construction site.

PUB said in a Facebook post that the man, 47, likely suffered a stroke.

A team of four DART specialists climbed up the crane — about 12 storeys high — via a cat ladder to reach the man who was sitting inside the crane cabin.

The DART specialists then set up the height rescue equipment and secured the man onto a stretcher and lowered him down together with a DART specialist.

The DART specialist had attached himself to the stretcher to ensure the safety of the man while descending to the ground.

A video showed the lowering process, which involved securing the line with another taut line held by a personnel on the ground, to prevent the stretcher from swinging mid-air.

The man was assessed by an SCDF paramedic and conveyed to National University Hospital.

Top photos via SCDF

