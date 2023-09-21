SAFRA Swim For Hope returns in 2023 to support those with mental health struggles

Into sports, charity, or mental health?

You’ll want to check out Swim For Hope 2023, SAFRA’s annual charity event where participants swim a set distance to raise money for beneficiaries.

This edition of Swim For Hope aims to show support to individuals who are recovering or suffering from mental health struggles and uplift their quality of life.

SAFRA hopes to get an overall participation of 5,000 swimmers and raise S$250,000 for the following beneficiaries this year:

Care Corner Singapore

Children’s Aid Society

Singapore Aquatics (Development Fund)

President’s Challenge

SAF Care Fund

Three main categories and swim modes

At SAFRA Swim For Hope 2023, there are three main swimming categories participants can opt for:

Families For Life Category

Open Individual Category (above 12 years old)

Team Category

Each category has a variety of distances to choose from, so swimmers of all ages and fitness levels can participate.

There will also be options for swimmers to select from three swim modes according to their convenience and preference:

Full virtual

Full physical

Hybrid (virtual and swim 1km at selected SAFRA clubs in Oct, 2023)

Each participant will receive an event t-shirt, medal and goodie bag:

A finisher t-shirt will also be awarded to participants who complete the swim distance under the Open Individual (55km) and Team Category (250km):

A token of recognition will be given to:

The team with most number of members

The individual and team which raises the highest funds

Children below 12 years of age may participate in the individual category with consent from their guardian or parents.

Swim periods and registration

Here are the swim periods for the following swim modes:

Virtual Sep. 1 to Oct. 29

Onsite Oct. 14 and 15 (SAFRA Choa Chu Kang) Oct. 21 and 22 (SAFRA Toa Payoh) Oct. 28 and 29 (SAFRA Tampines)



Registration for SAFRA Swim For Hope 2023 is open till Sep. 30 and you can sign up or donate here.

This SAFRA-sponsored article made this writer wish she could swim (properly).

Top image via SAFRA