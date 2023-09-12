Back

Anwar to visit S'pore on Sep. 13, will meet PM Lee & speak at Milken Institute Asia Summit

Anwar and his wife will be hosted to tea by PM Lee and his wife, Ho Ching.

Keyla Supharta | September 12, 2023, 05:36 PM

Events

Telegram WhatsappPrime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be hosting Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Wednesday (Sep. 13).

Anwar is scheduled to visit Singapore on Sep. 13 to speak at the Milken Institute Asia Summit 2023.

"Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Mrs Lee Hsien Loong will host Prime Minister Anwar and his Wife, Dato' Seri Dr Wan Azizah Dr Wan Ismail, to tea," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote in a statement.

Anwar will be accompanied by Malaysian Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz and Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir.

Cooperation and partnership

Anwar made his first official visit to Singapore on Jan. 30 after being elected as Prime Minister. The meeting saw the signing of three agreements furthering cooperation between Singapore and Malaysia.

The two leaders met again in China on Mar. 30 on the sidelines of the Bo'ao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023, discussing "several matters involving the relationship and two-way cooperation between Malaysia and Singapore".

Both PM Lee and Anwar recently participated in the 43rd Asean Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, where the bloc engaged in discussions on enhancing cooperation and economic partnerships.

Top image via Anwar Ibrahim/Facebook.

Commuters can borrow e-magazines & e-books at SMRT train stations, bus interchanges

Something to do on your commute.

September 12, 2023, 04:57 PM

Select Kopitiam outlets to serve Lotus Biscoff toast set for S$3.50 till Oct. 31, 2023

Cronchy.

September 12, 2023, 03:44 PM

MINDEF refutes claim by S'porean hacker 'The Messiah' that he hacked into MINDEF back in 2013

He also made other claims in a podcast and a TikTok video.

September 12, 2023, 03:06 PM

S'pore woman goes blind after getting dermal filler from certified doctor in Redhill

First case of blindness caused by dermal fillers reported to HSA.

September 12, 2023, 02:57 PM

Passers-by remove broken glass from beer bottles after crates fall off lorry along Republic Ave

Beery good.

September 12, 2023, 02:42 PM

'King the Land' actor Lee Junho coming to S'pore on Dec. 8, 2023

The hottest time of the day.

September 12, 2023, 02:36 PM

'I didn't want it to be a stressful situation': Rebecca Lim announces pregnancy 18 weeks along after earlier instabilities

She counts herself lucky.

September 12, 2023, 02:22 PM

S'pore telco Simba offering 5G coverage to new & existing customers at no extra cost

Download everything.

September 12, 2023, 01:44 PM

M'sia food stall sells claypot chicken rice cooked with rice wine, stirs controversy

The rice wine has 16% alcohol content.

September 12, 2023, 01:20 PM

4m gargoyle-like statue at Bangkok hotel draws criticism & crowds, some want it gone

A group of Buddhist artists claimed that the statue promotes "devil worship".

September 12, 2023, 11:42 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.