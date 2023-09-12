Anwar to visit S'pore on Sep. 13, will meet PM Lee & speak at Milken Institute Asia Summit

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be hosting Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Wednesday (Sep. 13).

Anwar is scheduled to visit Singapore on Sep. 13 to speak at the Milken Institute Asia Summit 2023.

"Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Mrs Lee Hsien Loong will host Prime Minister Anwar and his Wife, Dato' Seri Dr Wan Azizah Dr Wan Ismail, to tea," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote in a statement.

Anwar will be accompanied by Malaysian Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz and Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir.

Cooperation and partnership

Anwar made his first official visit to Singapore on Jan. 30 after being elected as Prime Minister. The meeting saw the signing of three agreements furthering cooperation between Singapore and Malaysia.

The two leaders met again in China on Mar. 30 on the sidelines of the Bo'ao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023, discussing "several matters involving the relationship and two-way cooperation between Malaysia and Singapore".

Both PM Lee and Anwar recently participated in the 43rd Asean Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, where the bloc engaged in discussions on enhancing cooperation and economic partnerships.

Top image via Anwar Ibrahim/Facebook.