Back

New 2.2km section of Pasir Panjang Park connects it to West Coast Park, features 3 repurposed shipping container shelters

Great for cyclists and hikers.

Ashley Tan | September 16, 2023, 10:30 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A new 2.2km section of Pasir Panjang Park opened on Sep. 16, stretching from Pasir Panjang Food Centre to West Coast Park.

Users can now enjoy greater connectivity from Labrador Nature Park to West Coast Park, through Pasir Panjang Park, as well as all the way to Jurong Lake Gardens and Jurong Central Park.

Together with the new section, the entire route now spans a total of 17km.

Minister for National Development Desmond Lee and Member of Parliament for West Coast GRC Rachel Ong were there to mark the opening of the park.

Photo from NParks

The park was designed with the help of the community. In a speech during the opening, Lee shared:

"When we designed the first section of the park, around 170 members of the community came forward with many interesting and meaningful suggestions on what they hoped to see here at Pasir Panjang Park. These have been incorporated into the designs of the park, such as the elements to reflect the park’s coastal origins."

Pasir Panjang used to be a sandy beach that stretched from present day Labrador Nature Reserve to the junction of Clementi and West Coast roads, and as such, its name means "long sand" in Malay.

To reflect this history, the new section includes a coastal habitat with sandy beach forest vegetation. Species of conservation significance such as the critically-endangered Sepetir have been planted there.

Shipping containers

As Pasir Panjang is one of Singapore's major port terminals, the new 2.2km section features three shipping containers donated by PSA Singapore.

Photo from NParks

Photo from NParks

The containers have been repurposed as shelters, which exhibit maritime artefacts from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore such as a ship telegraph and anchor.

Visitors can marvel at an old cannon that was previously displayed in the old Pasir Panjang Park, and is now part of Singapore’s National Collection under the care of the National Heritage Board.

They can also learn more about Singapore’s maritime heritage through heritage boards and old stories and photos of the area contributed by the public.

One of these photos includes that of a member of the community, Christina Chow. Lee shared that the photo shows Chow as a child, posing atop the very same cannon that is featured as part of the maritime heritage display.

To contribute to the park's energy efficiency, the shelters incorporate green features such as solar panels and green roofs.

They have also been decorated with murals by Argentinian street artist Martin Ron.

Photo from NParks

The development of Pasir Panjang Park is supported by PSA, which contributed S$3.5 million through the Garden City Fund, NParks’ registered charity and Institution of a Public Character.

Top photo from NParks 

M'sia motorcyclist allegedly tries twice to steal parts from another motorbike in S'pore condo carpark

That's one determined person.

September 16, 2023, 11:23 AM

13 southern parks in S'pore to be enhanced, including 3 'Destination Parks' with unique features

The planned Destination Parks are HortPark, Labrador Nature Park and West Coast Park.

September 16, 2023, 10:53 AM

NSF allegedly took over 2,300 photos & videos of men showering in SAF Commando camp

He reportedly visited the SMU campus to do the same thing as well.

September 16, 2023, 09:37 AM

Firsthand from Bugis: In this free choir, Filipino domestic helpers relive their childhood dreams of stardom

“So for these women, I think it’s important to show them that they are not only cleaners. They can also touch the lives of people, in different ways.”

September 16, 2023, 09:37 AM

I woke up at 3:30am to see dugongs in S'pore waters. I didn't, but it was still great.

Feels like you're not in Singapore.

September 16, 2023, 08:29 AM

Sea of people end up waiting on road on JB side of Causeway on Friday night

Causeway on Friday nights are no joke.

September 16, 2023, 04:23 AM

POV: F1 S'pore Grand Prix Day 1 with 88rising acts like Jackson Wang, Rich Brian & Bibi

88rising's debut stage in Singapore.

September 15, 2023, 08:09 PM

Artists involved in Marvel & DC Comics in S’pore for live drawing & exhibition

Free entry for all.

September 15, 2023, 07:22 PM

Pita Limjaroenrat resigns as Thailand's Move Forward party leader

He invited pop star Taylor Swift to return to Thailand to perform after the 2014 coup d'état cancelled her concert.

September 15, 2023, 07:06 PM

Hardwell & Alan Walker to perform at Marquee S'pore on Sep. 15 & 16 respectively

Sold out.

September 15, 2023, 06:14 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.