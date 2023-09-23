Back

Faculty members free to express views on any subject 'without contravening' laws of S'pore: NUS president

East Asia Forum was issued a POFMA order following an article written by NUS assistant professor Chan Ying-kit.

Khine Zin Htet | September 23, 2023, 04:48 PM

National University of Singapore (NUS) president Tan Eng Chye sent out an email to faculty members, reminding them of not breaking the law in Singapore when expressing their views, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported.

Faculty members are free to express and share their views and opinions on any subject matter as long as this is carried out in a professional, responsible and accountable manner, without contravening the laws of Singapore, Tan said.

This is after a correction direction was issued to the website East Asia Forum (EAF) over a commentary written by NUS assistant professor Chan Ying-kit.

NUS committed to and upholds academic freedom

Tan highlighted the university's position as a leading global university that is trusted by the public.

"This trust is eroded when any of our faculty, staff or students engage in disinformation or misinformation," he wrote in the email.

Tan reiterated that "NUS is committed to and upholds academic freedom".

When sharing their personal opinions, staff members need to ensure that this is "clearly stated" and make known that their views do not represent NUS' position, he added, according to CNA.

He also wrote that they should not use the NUS affiliation in such instances.

He reminded staff members on their duty to educate students by "demonstrat[ing] true scholarship which strives to differentiate truth from falsehoods".

EAF issued a Correction Direction

On Sep. 13, 2023, EAF was issued a Correction Direction under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) in relation to Chan's article titled "A spate of scandal strikes Singapore".

Subsequently, EAF applied for the Correction Direction issued to be cancelled on Sep. 20.

They explained that the article has been removed from all publication sites associated with EAF at the request of Chan, who has also issued a public apology.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI), the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Indranee Rajah, has instructed the POFMA Office to cancel the Correction Direction issued to EAF.

MCI has also directed the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) to remove the access blocking orders to EAF website.

