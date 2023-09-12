Commuters can borrow e-magazines & e-books at SMRT train stations, bus interchanges

Feeling bored on your public transport commute to work?

You can now access e-books and e-magazines at selected SMRT train stations and bus interchanges thanks to a collaboration between SMRT Corporation and the National Library Board.

The two jointly launched Nodes today (Sep. 12), an initiative that curates a selection of reading materials for public transport commuters.

This initiative runs from September 2023 to March 2024.

It is available at the following public transport nodes (geddit?) that are operated by SMRT:

Woodlands MRT station (NS9)

Bishan MRT station (NS17)

Orchard MRT station (NS22)

Tiong Bahru MRT station (EW17)

Woodlands Integrated Transport Hub

Bukit Panjang Integrated Transport Hub

Choa Chu Kang Bus Interchange

Some e-magazines available via Nodes include BBC Good Food, TIME, Vogue, National Geographic, Newsweek, Reader's Digest, and WIRED.

Children's titles include Storytime, Dot, Anorak, and National Geographic Kids.

How to use

Look for the Nodes poster at the train station platform or within the bus interchange:

You'll find a selection of e-books and e-magazine titles.

Each will have a QR code that you can scan to read immediately via the NLB app.

You will need to log in with an NLB myLibrary username to read these titles. Signing up for an account is free for all Singaporeans.

If you do not wish to sign up for an account, Nodes also offers free access to content like NLB's YouTube shows and articles.

Nodes' contents are refreshed every month.

This partnership complements NLB's Libraries and Archives Blueprint 2025 goal of working with partners to make reading more accessible.

Earlier this year, NLB launched a service which allows members to borrow library books and have them delivered to their doorstep.

All images courtesy of SMRT.