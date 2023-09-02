PE2023: Ng Kok Song gets 15.72%, 45,749 more votes than Tan Kin Lian's 13.88%

When the dust settled on Polling Day for the 2023 Presidential Election, ex-GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song secured more votes than second-time presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian.

This was announced in the early hours of the morning on Sep. 2.

Ng received 390,041 votes in total, taking home 15.72 per cent of the vote share.

On the other hand, Tan received 344,292 votes, or 13.88 per cent of the vote share.

Nevertheless, both of them got to keep their deposit of S$40,500 as they had each garnered more than one-eighth of the valid votes, or 12.5 per cent.

Former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam was elected president with 1,746,427 votes, a dominant 70.4 per cent of all valid votes cast.

Background about Ng

Ng is the former chief investment officer of Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, stepping down in 2013 after a 27-year career there.

He also served at the finance ministry from 1970 to 1971 and at the Monetary Authority of Singapore between 1972 and 1986.

Ng is currently the executive chairman of Avanda Investment Management, a company which manages an overall asset of around S$13.4 billion.

This is his first time running for president.

Ng had said that while his work in the finance industry was professional and low-key, he wanted to "thank the people of Singapore by coming forward" as a candidate.

He also explained that he wanted to prevent the case of a walkover, and allow Singaporeans to "exercise their right to choose a president".

Background about Tan

Tan is a former chief executive officer of NTUC Income, having served in that role for 30 years from 1977.

After stepping down from the role in 2007, he started a business in computer software and has also travelled regularly to provide insurance consultancy services in Indonesia.

Tan also ran for president in the 2011 election, battling three other candidates, Tony Tan, Tan Cheng Bock, and Tan Jee Say. Tony Tan won and became President.

Tan came in last, receiving 104,085 (4.91 per cent) of the total 2,274,773 votes.

He was the only one who lost his S$48,000 deposit as he had not garnered sufficient votes.

Ng and Tan's interactions during the election

During the 2023 Presidential campaign, Tan had claimed he was a target of a "smear campaign" when his social media posts on "pretty girls" were circulated and received criticisms.

Ng had refused to comment on the controversy, instead saying on Aug. 22, "I do not wish to comment on recent criticisms of Mr. Tan, it is not the right thing to do. So I think you should ask Mr. Tan to explain himself."

Ng was more vocal in expressing his thoughts when prominent opposition politicians Tan Cheng Bock and Tan Jee Say endorsed Tan on Aug. 27.

Ng called it "gutter politics", and said that he viewed this as "several leaders from several opposition parties ganging up to endorse Tan".

Ng added that "I will not stand for politicians making a mockery of the presidency".

He also criticised Tan's suggestion of appointing "opposition party leaders" into the Council of Presidential Advisers (CPA) and pointed out that it might be a form of "corruption".

During Ng's walkabout at Clementi on Aug. 29, a man shouted Tan Kin Lian's name and vulgarities at him.

He also made threatening gestures and followed Ng for a short distance.

Ng's team later issued a statement to reassure his supporters that he was not hurt, although safety precautions would be taken for future walkabouts.

In response, Tan said that the man was not one of his regular supporters, and urged his supporters to "behave in a respectful manner to all candidates and members of the public".

