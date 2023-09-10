Man & wife involved in Katong hotel murder case believed to be tourists: Shin Min

A 30-year-old man allegedly killed his 32-year-old wife in Holiday Inn Express Singapore along East Coast Road on Sep. 9.

The man turned himself in at Marine Parade Neighbourhood Police Centre at around 5:05pm on the same day.

In a follow-up report, Chinese media Shin Min Daily News (Shin Min) added that the couple are believed to be tourists from Sri Lanka.

The man will be charged in court on Sep. 11, 2023 with murder, an offence which carries the death penalty.

Police investigations are ongoing.

More details

A Shin Min reporter headed down to the hotel after hearing about the alleged murder on Sep. 9, and saw at least six police cars and one ambulance at the hotel.

They observed that the hotel lobby, which is located on level seven of the building, had guests checking in despite the police presence.

A member of the staff is reported to have stopped guests from going to the ninth floor, where the alleged murder is believed to have happened.

Katong Square is located on the same premises as the hotel.

The man and his late wife are believed to be from Sri Lanka, Shin Min further reported, and checked into the hotel on Sep. 8. They are said to have been here for a holiday.

Guests on same floor were asked to change rooms

A hotel guest, whose room was also on the ninth floor, shared with Shin Min that she saw police officers along the ninth floor corridor when she returned to her room at about 5:44pm.

She was asked if she heard any noises earlier in the day.

The tourist added that she was unsure which room the alleged murder took place in as she observed that all the room doors were closed.

She was asked to move to a room on the 15th floor at about 9pm.

Another hotel guest, whose room was located on the 12th floor, said that he was "quite angry" that hotel staff did not share details about what happened as he felt that they "have a right to know" as hotel guests.

A representative of Holiday Inn Express Singapore Katong said the hotel is assisting the police with investigation, and they expressed their condolences to the deceased's family and friends.

Top photo from Shin Min Daily News